Viborg overcome scare and qualify for final

For the second time in as many years, CS Minaur Baia Mare lost the semi-final of the EHF Finals Women against a Danish team. The Romanian side were no match for the feisty Viborg HK side, who secured a 28:24 win, after CS Minaur’s comeback fell short in the second half.

Viborg, who are the all-time record title holders in the second-tier European competition, with three, will have the chance to make it four in the final against SC BBM Bietigheim on Sunday.

SEMI-FINAL

Viborg HK (DEN) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) 28:24 (16:13)

Viborg jumped to an early 9:2 lead and never looked back, with a flurry of fast breaks converted on their path to securing a clear win against Baia Mare — their seventh victory in nine games in this season of the EHF European League Women

Baia Mare mounted a superb comeback, cutting the gap to only one goal, 17:16, led by centre back Cristina Laslo, who scored seven times, only to falter in the last part of the game, when Viborg rebuilt their previous lead

Danish backs Kristina Jörgensen and Line Haugsted, who will be playing their final European match for Viborg on Sunday, were their team’s top scorers, combining for 13 goals past the opposing goalkeeper

the Danish side extended their unbeaten streak to nine games this season — seven wins and two draws — meaning the final will feature two unbeaten teams

Viborg have won nine of the European finals they played in, dropping only three, but secured the title each time they went into the final act of the second-tier European competition

Hosts celebrate, as Baia Mare head once again for 3/4 match

A 9:2 start and a 5:0 run in the second half were the pivotal points of the game — exactly where Viborg proved their superiority against CS Minaur Baia Mare. Whether the Danish side tried to preserve their forces for the final tomorrow is debatable, but a few cracks were on display and SG BBM Bietigheim coach Markus Gaugisch surely took some notes during this game.

On the other hand, Baia Mare could not rely on right back Jelena Lavko, who was not at 100 per cent after an injury, but the Romanian side really showed spirit and grit after a start that would have surely destroyed the confidence of many teams. CS Minaur will now play against Herning-Ikast Handbold in the 3/4 placement match for the second season in a row, hoping to finish on a high like they did last year in Baia Mare.