Andersson's 13 goals steer Füchse past Kielce in MOTW; Magdeburg beat Dinamo
The first leg of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 play-offs opened Wednesday with both German teams taking commanding away wins. Füchse Berlin came from behind to defeat Industria Kielce 33:27 in the Match of the Week in Poland, just hours after SC Magdeburg took a 30:26 win at Dinamo Bucuresti. Both return matches are scheduled for next Wednesday.
We got bad moments in attack, especially, and we missed too many shots. They made a lot of goals from fast breaks, empty goal. It was our mistake: we don't keep focus in these moments, we don't play as long as we should. Now we have a very difficult game in Berlin. We will try our best. We will keep fighting until the end. Of course, it's a very difficult situation, we know perfectly that Berlin got all the chances to win.
We have a lot of confidence in what we are doing. We know it's a really difficult place to come here and play Kielce, it's always an amazing atmosphere. We knew we had to focus until the end. (Scoring 13 goals) is a lot of luck, and I have some good teammates. As a team we have showed we are able to step up when needed in difficult away games.
We fought against a very good team, and we lost because we made so many mistakes in the first minutes of the game. Magdeburg have now four goals, but I believe in us and what we can do away.
I am happy with the victory. A sensational atmosphere in Bucharest. I am proud that I could help my team with my saves. Thank you to the Romanians for the hospitality, we felt very good here. We hope to return the favour.