Rapid Bucuresti record big win over Buducnost

CS Rapid Bucuresti cruised to an easy win over Buducnost, 39:29, as they celebrated their third consecutive win in group B of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23.

The home side were in front in the first half, but Buducnost fought hard to keep the contest close. However, Rapid Bucuresti reached a 10-goal lead over Buducnost in the 43rd minute and sealed a comfortable win by the same margin.