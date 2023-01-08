Rapid Bucuresti record big win over Buducnost
CS Rapid Bucuresti cruised to an easy win over Buducnost, 39:29, as they celebrated their third consecutive win in group B of the EHF Champions League Women 2022/23.
The home side were in front in the first half, but Buducnost fought hard to keep the contest close. However, Rapid Bucuresti reached a 10-goal lead over Buducnost in the 43rd minute and sealed a comfortable win by the same margin.
GROUP B
CS Rapid Bucuresti (ROU) vs WHC Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) 39:29 (17:12)
- Ivana Kapitanovic and Armelle Attingré's strong early performances between the posts resulted in an equal game in the first 10 minutes
- the home team took a three-goal lead in the 15th minute, 8:5, after Marta Lopez scored two goals as part of a 3:0 run
- Buducnost were good in defence and narrowed the gap to one goal (8:7) in the 17th minute, but their technical errors resulted in Rapid establishing a new three-goal lead in the 20th minute (10:7)
- Rapid reached a double-digit lead in the 43rd minute, as Estavana Polman could not miss from the seven-metre line, and the Romanian side's victory was assured
- Ivana Godec, with eight goals from eight attempts, was Buducnost's top scorer, while Estavana Polman scored six goals from the same number of attempts to finish as the best individual scorer for the winning side
Loud Romanian fortress
Rapid Bucuresti are unbeaten at home this season, having only dropped one point in a 32:32 draw against Metz in round 2. In their first EHF Champions League season, Carlos Viver's team are showing off their skills and strength.
They have taken down two top teams – Györi Audi ETO KC and Team Esbjerg – as well as Storhamar and now Buducnost. With loud support from the stands, which gives every player goose bumps, it is no wonder why the second Bucharest-based team have an additional wind when they play at home.