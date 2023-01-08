Metz take revenge against Esbjerg in MOTW

After an exciting clash featuring top of the top teams in group B, Metz Handball claimed a two-goal victory against Team Esbjerg in the first Match of the Week of 2023 in the EHF Champions League Women.

Goalkeepers Amalie Milling and Camille Depuiset shone for their respective sides in a close game, but the Player of the Match of the Week award went to Depuiset. The smiling Metz goalkeeper stopped 13 shots from 37 attempts, at a 35 per cent save efficiency, many of which came at a pivotal point of the game.

Henny Ella Reistad had another good performance for Esbjerg, scoring seven times, and Kristina Jörgensen ended the night with the same number of goals for Metz.