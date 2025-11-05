RefCam to debut at Men’s EHF EURO 2026

The European Handball Federation (EHF) will introduce an innovative new technology at the final weekend of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026: the RefCam, a head-mounted camera system that provides a first-person view from the referees’ perspective.

Used for the first time at a European handball event, the RefCam, developed by German company Riedel Communications together with football referees Patrick Kessel and Nicolas Winter, will be implemented during the semi-finals and medal matches in Herning, Denmark, on 31 January and 1 February 2026.

The camera’s video signal will be made available live to the event’s TV world feed via Riedel’s Easy5G Private 5G network, offering handball fans a unique and immersive insight into the intensity and dynamics of the game as it happens.

This step promises an entirely new way to feel the speed, emotion, and physicality of top-level handball – seeing the sport through the referee’s eyes.

“The RefCam brings fans closer to the action than ever before,” said EHF Secretary Martin Hausleitner. “Its introduction underlines the EHF’s broader mission to embrace state-of-the-art broadcast technology and to continuously enhance the spectator experience, both in the arena and for millions of viewers worldwide.”

Furthermore, together with its refereeing partner DEKRA who have been supporting the project, the European Handball Federation will use footage recorded by the RefCam paired with the referees’ audio to provide fans with an even deeper understanding of how referees lead the game, communicate between each other and interact with players.

First clips, a prolongation of the established ‘Final Whistle’ series, will be already published on the EHF’s channels during the tournament.

Made by referees for referees

Riedel Communications’ RefCam system combines compact design with broadcast-grade performance. The lightweight 14-gram camera unit — featuring a wide-angle lens, automatic exposure adjustment and electronic image stabilisation — integrates directly into the referee’s headset and works in combination with a compact transmission beltpack.

Together, the complete system has a total weight of less than 150 grams, ensuring that there is no interference with the referees’ mobility or communication.

“We are incredibly proud to see our RefCam technology deployed at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026,” said Lutz Rathmann, Riedel Communications CEO Managed Technology.

“This marks a major milestone — not only for Riedel, but for handball and sports broadcasting worldwide. For the first time ever, RefCam will be used in a live broadcast outside of football, with multiple units operating simultaneously on our Easy5G network. We can’t wait to showcase how this new point of view can redefine the live sports experience and bring fans even closer to the intensity and emotion of the game.”

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 takes place from 15 January to 1 February 2026 in Denmark, Sweden and Norway across four venues. The final weekend will be played at Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning in front of 15,000 fans.

Photo: Danish Handball Association/Dejan Obretkovic