MOTW selections made for quarter-final first leg duels

That being said, the choices for the quarter-final first legs in both competitions are sure to be hotly-anticipated and fiercely-contested encounters.

First up, at 18:45 CEST on Wednesday 24 April, we have the small matter of a repeat of last year's final to enjoy, as reigning champions SC Magdeburg take their seemingly unstoppable form to Poland, where Industria Kielce lie in wait looking to enact revenge.

The German side have lost just once in all competitions since September and took top spot in group B, while Kielce won six and drew four of their 14 group A fixtures. In making light work of GOG in the play-offs, however, suggested Kielce are back to their best.

The following weekend, the quarter-finals get underway in the EHF Champions League Women, and as with the men's competition, the MOTW cameras will be visiting the home of last year's runners-up. On Saturday 27 April, 16:00 CEST, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria welcome Team Esbjerg to Erd.

FTC were at risk of missing out on the knockout rounds altogether, but eventually finished sixth in group B. They were written off again after losing at home to Brest Bretagne Handball in the first leg of the play-offs, but caused a surprise to win by five in France and book a last eight spot. Esbjerg, meanwhile, took second place in the same group - winning both head-to-head meetings - to bypass the play-off stage.

As with all MOTWs, the matches will be live on EHFTV with English commentary and gain special, extensive coverage across the EHF Champions League Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) accounts.

MOTW - QUARTER-FINAL FIRST LEGS

Machineseeker EHF Champions League

Industria Kielce vs SC Magdeburg – 18:45, Wednesday, 24 April 2024



EHF Champions League Women

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Team Esbjerg – 16:00, Saturday, 27 April 2024