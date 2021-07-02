Referee teaching materials available ahead of junior tournaments

The EHF’s Technical Refereeing Committee (TRC) has released the guidelines for refereeing at this summer’s EHF Women’s and Men’s younger age category competitions.

The guidelines are relevant for all the EHF’s junior competitions, as well as throughout this year for EHF Member Federations and can be accessed via a specially prepared video platform.

EHF TRC members have selected a number of video clips from this season’s Women’s and Men’s EHF Champions League plus from the Women’s EHF EURO 2020 in order to specify EHF refereeing guidelines in seven key areas: penalty decisions, offensive fouls, passive play, pivot play, progressive punishment, special situations and wing play.

The EHF’s referee experts have provided their advice and opinions on each clip to help users understand every situation shown in the teaching materials.

It must be understood that all video scenes are shown for educational purposes only – incorrect decisions or actions should not be regarded as a personal criticism of any person featured in the clips.

To watch all the clips, click here.