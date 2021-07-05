IMG 0007
Summer of youth: 10 YAC events scheduled across Europe

When the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2021 throws off in Celje, Slovenia on Thursday, it marks the start of a busy summer for handball’s biggest talents.

Two hands full of EHF tournaments in various Younger Age Categories are coming up, as a total of 10 events has been scheduled for July and August, giving future stars of the sport a chance to shine for their national team.

Highlights are the W19, W17 and M19 EHF EURO tournaments, with the corresponding EHF Championships for lower ranked teams scheduled at the same time.

Here is the overview:

Women’s 19 events (8-18 July)

8-18 July – W19 EHF EURO 2021 in Slovenia

Venue: Celje
Teams: AUT, CRO, CZE, DEN, FRA, GER, HUN, MNE, NOR, POR, ROU, RUS, SLO, SUI, SVK, SWE
Info: w19ehfeuro.com, eurohandball.com

10-18 July – W19 EHF Championship 2021 in North Macedonia

Venue: Skopje
Teams: BIH, BLR, FAR, FIN, ISL, KOS, MKD, NED, POL
Info: w19championship.com, eurohandball.com

12-18 July – W19 EHF Championship 2021 in Italy

Venue: Chieti
Teams: BUL, ESP, ISR, ITA, LTU, SRB, TUR
Info: itachampionship21.com, eurohandball.com

Women’s 17 events (5-15 August)

5-15 August – W17 EHF EURO 2021 in Montenegro

Venue: Podgorica
Teams: AUT, CRO, CZE, DEN, FRA, GER, HUN, MNE, NOR, POR, ROU, RUS, SLO, SUI, SVK, SWE
Info: w17euro2021.com, eurohandball.com

7-15 August – W17 EHF Championship 2021 in Georgia

Venue: Tbilisi
Teams: BIH, EST, FAR, GEO, GRE, ISR, ITA, LUX, NED, SRB, UKR
Info: eurohandball.com

7-15 August – W17 EHF Championship 2021 in Lithuania

Venue: Klaipeda
Teams: BLR, ESP, FIN, ISL, KOS, LAT, LTU, MKD, POL, TUR
Info: eurohandball.com

Men’s 19 events (9-22 August)

12-22 August – M19 EHF EURO 2021 in Croatia

Venue: Koprivnica, Varazdin
Teams: AUT, CRO, DEN, ESP, FRA, GER, HUN, ISL, ISR, ITA, NOR, POR, RUS, SLO, SRB, SWE
Info: m19ehfeuro.com, eurohandball.com

9-15 August – M19 EHF Championship in North Macedonia

Venue: Skopje
Teams: BIH, GEO, GRE, MKD, POL, SUI, UKR
Info: eurohandball.com

16-22 August – M19 EHF Championship in Bulgaria

Venue: Varna
Teams: BLR, BUL, CZE, FAR, FIN, LTU, SVK
Info: eurohandball.com

16-22 August – M19 EHF Championship in Latvia

Venue: Riga
Teams: KOS, LAT, LUX, MNE, NED, ROU, TUR
Info: ehfm19.handball.lv, eurohandball.com

