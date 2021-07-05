Summer of youth: 10 YAC events scheduled across Europe
When the Women’s 19 EHF EURO 2021 throws off in Celje, Slovenia on Thursday, it marks the start of a busy summer for handball’s biggest talents.
Two hands full of EHF tournaments in various Younger Age Categories are coming up, as a total of 10 events has been scheduled for July and August, giving future stars of the sport a chance to shine for their national team.
Highlights are the W19, W17 and M19 EHF EURO tournaments, with the corresponding EHF Championships for lower ranked teams scheduled at the same time.
Here is the overview:
Women’s 19 events (8-18 July)
8-18 July – W19 EHF EURO 2021 in Slovenia
Venue: Celje
Teams: AUT, CRO, CZE, DEN, FRA, GER, HUN, MNE, NOR, POR, ROU, RUS, SLO, SUI, SVK, SWE
Info: w19ehfeuro.com, eurohandball.com
10-18 July – W19 EHF Championship 2021 in North Macedonia
Venue: Skopje
Teams: BIH, BLR, FAR, FIN, ISL, KOS, MKD, NED, POL
Info: w19championship.com, eurohandball.com
12-18 July – W19 EHF Championship 2021 in Italy
Venue: Chieti
Teams: BUL, ESP, ISR, ITA, LTU, SRB, TUR
Info: itachampionship21.com, eurohandball.com
Women’s 17 events (5-15 August)
5-15 August – W17 EHF EURO 2021 in Montenegro
Venue: Podgorica
Teams: AUT, CRO, CZE, DEN, FRA, GER, HUN, MNE, NOR, POR, ROU, RUS, SLO, SUI, SVK, SWE
Info: w17euro2021.com, eurohandball.com
7-15 August – W17 EHF Championship 2021 in Georgia
Venue: Tbilisi
Teams: BIH, EST, FAR, GEO, GRE, ISR, ITA, LUX, NED, SRB, UKR
Info: eurohandball.com
7-15 August – W17 EHF Championship 2021 in Lithuania
Venue: Klaipeda
Teams: BLR, ESP, FIN, ISL, KOS, LAT, LTU, MKD, POL, TUR
Info: eurohandball.com
Men’s 19 events (9-22 August)
12-22 August – M19 EHF EURO 2021 in Croatia
Venue: Koprivnica, Varazdin
Teams: AUT, CRO, DEN, ESP, FRA, GER, HUN, ISL, ISR, ITA, NOR, POR, RUS, SLO, SRB, SWE
Info: m19ehfeuro.com, eurohandball.com
9-15 August – M19 EHF Championship in North Macedonia
Venue: Skopje
Teams: BIH, GEO, GRE, MKD, POL, SUI, UKR
Info: eurohandball.com
16-22 August – M19 EHF Championship in Bulgaria
Venue: Varna
Teams: BLR, BUL, CZE, FAR, FIN, LTU, SVK
Info: eurohandball.com
16-22 August – M19 EHF Championship in Latvia
Venue: Riga
Teams: KOS, LAT, LUX, MNE, NED, ROU, TUR
Info: ehfm19.handball.lv, eurohandball.com