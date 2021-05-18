Milosavljev: “It is about giving 200 per cent”

At the EHF Finals, Füchse will need their goalkeeper in top shape — as Milosavljev was in the quarter-finals against Montpellier. “I guess after beating them we have the confidence to win the trophy. This is what we are out for in Mannheim, but we also know that all four teams are really strong,” says the goalkeeper.

In the all-German semi-final, Berlin face hosts Rhein-Neckar Löwen, which is not so bad for Milosavljev: “It is always better to face the strongest opponent in the semi-final, then you are fully aware. There is nothing like ‘save the power for Sunday’ — it is about giving 200 per cent to make it to the final. And if we play the final on Sunday, then we want to win the trophy.”

This is the motto he learnt at Vardar, when they sensationally beat Barcelona in the semi and then Veszprém in the final at the VELUX EHF FINAL4 2019.

Looking at the development of the EHF Cup and now the European League, Milosavljev is impressed: “The gap to the Champions League is much smaller than in the past. You have top clubs similar to the Champions League in this competition, the performing level is high, and to win the EHF Finals in this situation is similar to winning the Champions League.”

For him, it is no surprise that all three German teams in the EHF European League Men 2020/21 have qualified for the final tournament: “The quality in the Bundesliga is extremely high — even Kiel and Flensburg cannot be sure to win every match. You have to fight for every point and this constant fight makes the clubs stronger for the international competitions. We hope to make it among the best five to be on the international stage again in the next season. And we all know that winning the EHF Finals is our last chance to win a trophy this season, so I am sure everything is possible for us in Mannheim.”