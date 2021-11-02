Registration opening for 2022 EHF Master Coach Course

Aspiring handball coaches will be able to sign-up for the 2022 EHF Master Coach Course when registration opens at 10:00 CET on Wednesday, 3 November.

The next edition of the course will consist of three stages and is accessible for all coaches of RINCK Convention signatory countries on level 3 (confirmed by their Member Federation). The deadline for applicants is 29 November.

Between the first, second and the third part of the course the participants will have to execute several tasks communicated during the 1st and 2nd Module. During the third part of the course they will present and defend their thesis.

After this the participants shall be awarded with the “EHF Master Coach” diploma and they will receive the highest EHF licence for coaches, the EHF “PRO Licence”.

Course structure

Module: Men’s EHF EURO 2022, 13-19 January 2022 in Budapest/HUN

Specific handball topics with the emphasis on technical analysis and leadership & management will be presented by EHF Lecturers theoretically and practically. Detailed programme attached- please note that it might be changed depending on the Covid-19 situation.

Module: July 2022 (exact date tbd.) in Porto/POR

This part shall focus on individualization like goalkeeping, physical preparation, mental preparation, prevention, as well as communication and new trends in coaching.

Module: Women’s EURO 2022, November 2022 (details tbd.)

Main contents are the tactical approach to match analysis and the defending of the theses by the participants.

Participants

The number of participants is limited to 25 people! First come first served rule applies!

Requirements

The course will be in English – acquaintance of English on min. B2 level is required.

The EHF RINCK Convention Level 3 certificate issued before January 2020

CV with the description of the coaching career

An official form signed and stamped by the National Federation confirming the education on Level 3 (document attached)

confirming the education on Level 3 (document attached) According to the EHF Hygiene Concept at least one of the 3 conditions has to be fulfilled: Covid-19 vaccination certificate/ valid Covid-19 negative test/ confirmation about the recovery from the Covid-19.

For further information, including the registration form, plus detailed information regarding the first module, please view the pdfs below.