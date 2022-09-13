Season opens with top clashes in Hungary and Germany

Round 1 includes two highly anticipated duels in Hungary – Telekom Veszprém HC vs Paris Saint-Germain HB in group A, and Pick Szeged vs Barça in group B – as well as the Match of the Week in Germany between THW Kiel and Elverum Handball.

Also, three teams that were not part of the EHF Champions League last season return to the competition in group A: GOG, SC Magdeburg, and Orlen Wisla Plock.

And group B will see the return of Mikkel Hansen to Denmark after 10 years with PSG in France as Aalborg Håndbold host RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko.

The Slovenian side and HBC Nantes, who visit 2022 finalists Lomza Industria Kielce, are the two teams in group B that are back in the EHF Champions League after a one-year absence.