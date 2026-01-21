The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round throws off in Herning on Thursday with the top two teams from groups A, B and C look to take another step towards the final weekend.

After their loss against Portugal in the last preliminary round, Denmark will try to bounce back, but this will not be an easy mission as they face France, the defending EHF EURO champions.

Germany and Portugal both made it to the main round with two points, and can add to their advantage if they win their games on Thursday night. Spain and Norway, on the other hand, have travelled to the main round without a point, and know the first game could be key to keeping their semi-finals hopes alive.