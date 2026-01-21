Repeat of 2024 final highlights main round day 1
The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round throws off in Herning on Thursday with the top two teams from groups A, B and C look to take another step towards the final weekend.
After their loss against Portugal in the last preliminary round, Denmark will try to bounce back, but this will not be an easy mission as they face France, the defending EHF EURO champions.
Germany and Portugal both made it to the main round with two points, and can add to their advantage if they win their games on Thursday night. Spain and Norway, on the other hand, have travelled to the main round without a point, and know the first game could be key to keeping their semi-finals hopes alive.
We have a hell of a main round ahead with Germany, France, Spain and Norway – all of them can make it to the semi-finals. It will be hard week and a half with four really competitive games. Last year we beat Germany, but in the last 10 years there were a lot of defeats. But if we keep this spirit and stick together, we can win again. Germany play with an impressive defence, and their match against Spain was outstanding.
The first match for us will be the most important for us, especially after our loss against Germany. We have zero points in the main round. It’s possible to take the points.
We have a lot of confidence, thanks to our win against Norway, but things will be different now. It will be another match on away ground, with 15,000 of their fans. We love those games, we love this pressure and we are all looking forward to playing these games.
Against France, nothing is ever guaranteed, and the way they’ve played so far has been impressive. I haven’t seen France play with that kind of drive and pace for many, many years, so it will be interesting to see where we stand against them. They are also the European champions, and it would be nice to beat them.