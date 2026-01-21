Repeat of 2024 final highlights main round day 1

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
21 January 2026, 11:00

The Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round throws off in Herning on Thursday with the top two teams from groups A, B and C look to take another step towards the final weekend.

After their loss against Portugal in the last preliminary round, Denmark will try to bounce back, but this will not be an easy mission as they face France, the defending EHF EURO champions.

Germany and Portugal both made it to the main round with two points, and can add to their advantage if they win their games on Thursday night. Spain and Norway, on the other hand, have travelled to the main round without a point, and know the first game could be key to keeping their semi-finals hopes alive.

GROUP I

Germany vs Portugal

Thursday 22 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-0-2

  • both sides won their groups and carried two points to the main round, although they did not win all of their preliminary round matches: Germany lost 27:30 against Serbia, Portugal tied 29:29 with North Macedonia
  • Portugal caused the biggest EHF EURO 2026 surprise so far by beating hosts Denmark 31:29 on Tuesday, the second Danish defeat ever in Jyske Bank Boxen in Herning in 28 matches
  • Germany beat Spain in their last preliminary round match to proceed to the main round
  • last year, Portugal beat Germany in the quarter-final of the World Championship in Oslo, 31:30 after overtime, to make it to their first ever semi-final in a men’s competition; they ultimately finished fourth
  • the one and only duel at an EHF EURO was also in Scandinavia; Germany won the EHF EURO 2020 5/6 placement match in Stockholm 29:27 in the last match under Christian Prokop, before Alfred Gislason took over as head coach
  • Portugal’s Francisco Costa currently leads the top scorer list with 29 goals, while the best German scorer is Renars Uščins with 18 strikes. Both are right backs
  • Portuguese line player Victor Iturizza will not play this match; he received a red card in the 55th minute against Denmark, and is suspended for one game

Euro26 Denmark Vs Portugal 2KA08353 EM
We have a hell of a main round ahead with Germany, France, Spain and Norway – all of them can make it to the semi-finals. It will be hard week and a half with four really competitive games. Last year we beat Germany, but in the last 10 years there were a lot of defeats. But if we keep this spirit and stick together, we can win again. Germany play with an impressive defence, and their match against Spain was outstanding.
Salvador Salvador
Left back, Portugal

Spain vs Norway

Thursday 22 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 16-0-15

  • Spain and Norway start the main round with zero point, after being beaten respectively by Germany (32:34) and France (34:38)
  • the two teams won their other two games in the preliminary round and finished with four points
  • Spain and Norway have not played against each other at the EHF EURO since 2022, when Norway beat Spain in the main round (27:23)
  • the last competitive game between the two teams was at the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship, when Norway took the points against Spain in the main round (25:24)
  • the two teams scored the same amount of goals in the preliminary round — 91 — and Germany have conceded three more goals than Spain — 89 to 86
  • with 12 goals, Jan Gurri and Ian Tarrafeta are the best scorers for Spain so far; August Pedersen has scored 17 for Norway

Euro26 Spain Vs Serbia ER15046 JE
The first match for us will be the most important for us, especially after our loss against Germany. We have zero points in the main round. It’s possible to take the points.
Jordi Ribera
Head coach, Spain
Euro26 Norway Vs Ukraine MAL0424 AM

France vs Denmark

Thursday 22 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 15-0-11

  • France start the main round with the two points they carried with them from Oslo, after beating Norway in the last main round group 38:34
  • Denmark, on the other hand, are still looking for their first point in the main round, as they lost 29:31 in the last preliminary round game against Portugal in Herning
  • with 126 goals scored, France were the most efficient offence of the main round, while Denmark scored 104 times
  • the best Danish scorer is Mathias Gidsel, with 25 goals across the first three games, Dylan Nahi has scored 17 for France
  • France beat Denmark 41:32 in the EHF EURO 2014 final in Herning — until Tuesday, the only time Denmark had lost at the Jyske Bank Boxen
  • at the EHF EURO 2024, France beat Denmark 33:31 in overtime to take the European title; in the bronze medal match of the EHF EURO 2022, Denmark won 35:32 in overtime
  • France won the EHF EURO Cup 2026, beating Denmark along the way 33:32 at home and 40:38 away: these two games were the last time the two teams met

Euro26 France Vs Norway FLP 1753 FV
We have a lot of confidence, thanks to our win against Norway, but things will be different now. It will be another match on away ground, with 15,000 of their fans. We love those games, we love this pressure and we are all looking forward to playing these games.
Melvyn Richardson
Right back, France
Euro26 Romania Vs Denmark 2KA06607 EM
Against France, nothing is ever guaranteed, and the way they’ve played so far has been impressive. I haven’t seen France play with that kind of drive and pace for many, many years, so it will be interesting to see where we stand against them. They are also the European champions, and it would be nice to beat them.
Kevin Møller
Goalkeeper, Denmark

Photos © kolektiff images

Euro26 Germany Vs Spain UH14556 UH
EHF Flags
