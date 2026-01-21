The Disciplinary Commission has reached its decision in a case opened against the Slovenian player Matic Suholežnik.

In the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 match Slovenia vs Faroe Islands, which took place on 20 January 2026 in Oslo, Norway, the Slovenian player Matic Suholežnik was directly disqualified at minute 17:39 of the match.

After a careful evaluation of the incident, the Disciplinary Commission found that the action was severely reckless and dangerous.

Due to the serious unsportsmanlike conduct the Disciplinary Commission decided that Matic Suholeznik is suspended from the participation in EHF National Team Competitions for two matches.

He is therefore not entitled to play the next two matches of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026: Slovenia vs the first-ranked team from group E on 23 January 2026, and Slovenia vs Hungary on 25 January 2026.

An appeal may be filed with the Jury before 21 January 2026, 20:00 CET, but does not have any suspensive effect against the present decision.