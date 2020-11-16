Rest in Peace János Gróz

The European Handball Federation is sad to learn of the passing of Hungarian beach handball coach János Gróz.

A hugely popular and successful figure of the beach handball community, Gróz led the young age category beach teams of Hungary from 2008 for eight years, and remained unbeaten in the category until 2015, winning five European titles. He took over the senior team in 2013, winning two successive European Championships in 2013 and 2015.

On the world stage, Gróz also led Hungary to two silver medals at the Beach Handball World Championships, further cementing his reputation.

As head coach he guided his club team Multichem Szentendrei NKE to numerous triumphs both in Hungary and Europe, achieving a remarkable list of titles. Beside six Hungarian Championships he guided his team to victory in three ebt Finals (2015, 2016, 2018) and two Champions Cup titles in 2015 and 2018.

Gabriella Horváth, Secretary General of the Hungarian Handball Federation, said: “The Hungarian Handball Federation mourns János Gróz, who was an infinitely dedicated beach handball coach, with unquestionable passion and devotion for the sport both indoor and beach. He will be greatly missed and the federation will preserve his memory.”

Our condolences are with János’ family and friends at this sad time.