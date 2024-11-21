Pálmarsson leads Veszprém to 250th win; Barça beat Nantes

Veszprém HC are the sole leaders of group A in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 after round 8. The four-time finalists defeated Orlen Wisla Plock 30:26 in the Match of the Week on Thursday. After three defeats in a row, Füchse Berlin this time took a clear 38:29 win against Dinamo Bucuresti, having lost by seven goals against the same opponents in round 7.

Over in group B, Barça strengthened their lead with a commanding 36:30 win over HBC Nantes, while OTP Bank - PICK Szeged beat Industria Kielce again, this time 35:31, to overtake Nantes and climb to second spot.