Pálmarsson leads Veszprém to 250th win; Barça beat Nantes

21 November 2024, 23:00

Veszprém HC are the sole leaders of group A in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 after round 8. The four-time finalists defeated Orlen Wisla Plock 30:26 in the Match of the Week on Thursday. After three defeats in a row, Füchse Berlin this time took a clear 38:29 win against Dinamo Bucuresti, having lost by seven goals against the same opponents in round 7.

Over in group B, Barça strengthened their lead with a commanding 36:30 win over HBC Nantes, while OTP Bank - PICK Szeged beat Industria Kielce again, this time 35:31, to overtake Nantes and climb to second spot.

  • the 30:26 win in the MOTW against Plock was Veszprém’s 250th victory in their 376th EHF Champions League match
  • Aron Pálmarsson, netting for the first time since rejoining Veszprém, and Nedim Remili both scored six times for the Hungarian side; Miha Zarabec was the MOTW top scorer with seven for Plock
  • Füchse turn the tables on Dinamo after their 37:31 defeat in Romania in round 7, now taking a clear 38:29 win to even lead the head-to-head comparison on goal difference
  • Füchse set a new club record by scoring 22 goals in the first half, the best mark in the club's European cup history; their previous record was 21 goals in the first half of a match in the EHF European League 2022/23 Last 16 against Skjern Håndbold (21:18)
  • Barça remain a class of their own in group B – after beating Nantes, the gap between the two sides is now six points, and to Szeged five points
  • Kielce suffered their third straight defeat and share the fifth position with Kolstad Håndbold, both on six points

GROUP A

MOTW: Veszprém HC (HUN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL) 30:26 (17:13)

In contrast to the teams' first duel three weeks ago, which was an equal affair for 57 minutes before Veszprém won it 27:24, this time the win from the Hungarian side was never endangered. The match was virtually decided when Veszprém led 24:18 in minute 46 and they decelerated from that moment on. Also, Rodrigo Corrales won the goalkeeper duel with Plock's Mirko Alilovic and Viktor Hallgrímsson, especially before the break. In the duel of two Spanish coaches, Xavi Pascual’s team played with more confidence, while Xavier Sabate’s side was strong in defence – but in attack, only Miha Zarabec found the gaps for Plock. On the other side, Aron Pálmarsson was awarded Player of the Match after scoring six goals, like Nedim Remili.

I want to thank our fans, especially for how they supported the team, but also for the way the Veszprém crowd welcomed the former Veszprém players — it was something truly special. I’m very proud of the team. We have several injured players and on top of that, Luka Cindrić had to leave after just 10 minutes, so it was a tough challenge for us. But this is the kind of period we are in. And Aron Pálmarsson — wow, we were able to reactivate an amazing player for Veszprém.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, Veszprém HC
I am very proud of my team, even though we lost, because we did everything we could. We performed well against an excellent Veszprém, for example in the second half we came back from a six to three goals. After that, however, we made a couple of mistakes, which Veszprém took advantage of. It is certain that we will have to improve in the future.
Xavier Sabate
Head coach, Orlen Wisla Plock

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) 38:29 (22:14)

Mainly in attack, Füchse Berlin showed their best 30 minutes of this EHF Champions League season in the first half. Lasse Andersson, Mathias Gidsel, and Mijajlo Marsenic were unstoppable, wings Tobias Reichmann and Tim Freihöfer overran the defence, and Dinamo beat themselves conceding four empty-net goals almost in a row. And behind this outstanding attack, Füchse goalkeeper Dejan Milosavljev stood like a wall. In contrast to their 38:31 win in Bucharest, Dinamo seemed to have completely lost their confidence. But coach David Davis found the right words in the break (22:14) and while Berlin caused more mistakes, Dinamo reduced the nine to just three goals at 27:30 – but this was the wake-up call for Füchse. Two saves of Milosavljev, a 3:0 run, and Dinamo's resistance was broken.

The atmosphere in the arena today was amazing. We wanted to show that we are better than in the first game. We played a really good first half, missed some chances in the second half, but did not stop. We fought for these points and deserve them.
Tim Freihöfer
Left wing, Füchse Berlin
We have already played half of the matches, so now all cards are on the table. The teams know what we do. Out of our four away matches, we have lost three. We need to work harder for the two points. To win in Berlin is very complicated, the match was hard for us. Even though Berlin played a great defence, it was a disaster match from our side. It was not our best day.
David Davis
Head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti
GROUP B:

Industria Kielce (POL) vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged (HUN) 31:35 (19:17)

While the reverse fixture in round 7 three weeks ago went down to the wire with the 28:27 only confirmed with the last shot, the decision in round 8 came a bit earlier. In the first half, Szeged were initially ahead — but only by one or two goals. Both sides focused more on attack than on defence. Ultimately, Kielce pleased the home crowd with a two-goal lead at half-time. With Arkadiusz Moryto and Alex Dujshebaev on fire, the hosts remained ahead before a 10-minute spell in the middle of the second half turned the match around. Improving in defence, Szeged caused more turnovers, while Kielce had enormous problems in scoring. Szeged used a 7:1 run to go from 27:24 down to 31:28 ahead in minute 53. Kielce came back to within one when Benoit Konkoud made it 32:31, but Szeged mastered the last 90 seconds.

I am unhappy, we lost three last games in the Champions League at home. We lost four or five balls and Pick Szeged made counterattacks. If that happens, it is impossible to win. Mentally Szeged were better than us. If I am not wrong, this was their first win in Kielce.
Talant Dujshebaev
Head coach, Industria Kielce
We are grateful to everybody who came here from our club; it gave us a lot of mental help, we could feel the energy from our supporters. The match was equal, but there was a chance in the last 10 minutes and we took it. I am proud of my team, we stood together. The defence was amazing and this is what you need to win the matches like this. What we did in the second half was decisive.
Michael Apelgren
Head coach, OTP Bank - PICK Szeged

Barça (ESP) vs HBC Nantes (FRA) 36:30 (19:14)

After Barça dropped their first point of the season in the reverse fixture in France three weeks ago (31:31), they had few troubles beating the same opponents at home on Thursday, despite missing key player Dika Mem due to a shoulder injury. The match against Nantes was on equal level for 22 minutes (13:13), but Barça took a decisive lead thanks to a 6:1 for a 19:14 half-time lead. Helped Julien Bos, who netted eight times in total, Nantes came back to 22:20, but Barça regained control thanks to essential goals from their wings Aleix Gómez and Aitor Ariño, who brought the gap back to five goals again (31:26) with 10 minutes left. Barça's French left back Timothey N'guessan was his team's best scorer with eight goals.

I am very happy with my team. We showed that we have a lot of great players in the absence of Dika (Mem). A lot of things worked. Gonzalo (Pérez de Vargas) put us into the game at the end of the first half, (Timothey) N’guessan was spectacular, and (Blaz) Janc always gives you positive things.
Carlos Ortega
Head coach, Barça
We had a very good first 20 minutes, but after that, they played better than us. The turning point was when they were two men down and we had a 2:0 run against us; this can’t happen at this level.
Valero Rivera
Left wing, HBC Nantes
main image © 2024 Roland Peka (Veszprém)

