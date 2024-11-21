20:45

That brings us to the end of the live blog coverage of the round 8 MOTW! The last fun fact about the MOTW is that this win was Veszprém's 250th overall in the Champions League.

There are still two matches to conclude the round, starting right now — Industria Kielce vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and Barça vs HBC Nantes. Head over to EHFTV to catch them.

Remember you can see highlights of all games on the Home of Handball YouTube.

Join us next week as the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 returns for round 9.

Until then, goodnight!

20:16

Aron Pálmarsson caps a triumphant return to Veszprém, taking the Player of the Match award in the first game where he makes his way onto the score board. The Icelandic back netted six goals and recorded three assists to contribute to the Hungarian team's seventh win of the season.