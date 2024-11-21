Summary: Veszprém hold off Plock for MOTW win

Summary: Veszprém hold off Plock for MOTW win

C4 9374
EHF / Courtney Gahan
21 November 2024, 17:50

The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 returned this week following a two-week break, with four games opening round 8 on Wednesday night and four concluding the round on Thursday — including the Match of the Week, Veszprém vs Plock, which saw a win for the Hungarian side. 

 

Thursday 21 November

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20:45

That brings us to the end of the live blog coverage of the round 8 MOTW! The last fun fact about the MOTW is that this win was Veszprém's 250th overall in the Champions League. 

There are still two matches to conclude the round, starting right now — Industria Kielce vs OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and Barça vs HBC Nantes. Head over to EHFTV to catch them. 

Remember you can see highlights of all games on the Home of Handball YouTube

Join us next week as the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 returns for round 9. 

Until then, goodnight! 

20:16

Aron Pálmarsson caps a triumphant return to Veszprém, taking the Player of the Match award in the first game where he makes his way onto the score board. The Icelandic back netted six goals and recorded three assists to contribute to the Hungarian team's seventh win of the season. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Screenshot 2024 11 21 At 20.24.48
It was a tough game against a good opponent. We won by four against them.

Of course, we could do some things better, but it was great to be back in the arena that I always love to play for.

I think I've never been so motivated in my whole career, so just thankful that the club gave me a second chance.
Aron Pálmarsson
Left back, Veszprém HC
20241121 Veszprem Plock 21 Bjarki Mar Elisson
20241121 Veszprem Plock 25 Luka Cindric
20241121 Veszprem Plock 7 Tomas Piroch (1)
20241121 Veszprem Plock 12 Rodrigo Corrales (1)
20241121 Veszprem Plock 34 Lovro Mihic
20241121 Veszprem Plock Fans (3)
20241121 Veszprem Plock 89 Ludovic Fabregas
20241121 Veszprem Plock 44 Aron Palmarsson (1)
20241121 Veszprem Plock 16 Viktor Hallgrimsson
20241121 Veszprem Plock 7 Tomas Piroch(3)
20241121 Veszprem Plock 17 Abel Serdio Guntin
I think we played a great match. The difference was obviously their fast breaks — they are very good at this.
Tim Cokan
Right wing, Orlen Wisla Plock

Relive every minute of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 round 8 Match of the Week, Veszprém vs Plock, won by Veszprém.

18:37

We are set for MOTW throw-off in just a few minutes! Join us now on EHFTV.

The MOTW pits a few Icelanders against each other — Bjarki Mar Elisson and Aron Palmarsson for Veszprém, against Plock keeper Viktor Hallgrímsson. The three have played along side each other in the national team for many years now. 

Palmarsson has recently made quite a sensational return to Veszprém, with the news of him coming back to the Hungarian club, for whom he played for two seasons from 2015 to 2017, announced in late October. Although he has played two matches back with Veszprém, Palmarsson has yet to net a Champions League goal this season. Let's see if that happens tonight. 

Hallgrímsson spoke about Palmarsson's return to Veszprém in the MOTW feature

“Of course, this was also a surprise for me, but it is great for the whole handball world. Aron knows coach Xavi Pascual very well, he knows the club and he still is a great player. Definitely, he was my big idol when I started playing handball. He is a legend.”

Read about Palmarsson's return to Veszprém here

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241121 Veszprem Plock 23 Ligetvari Patrik
20241121 Veszprem Plock 30 Mirsad Terzic
20241121 Veszprem Plock 29 Nedim Remili
20241121 Veszprem Plock 12 Rodrigo Corrales

18:20

With the group phase now past the halfway mark, round 8 is the first in which we see teams facing each other for the second time this season. In round 7, when Plock hosted Veszprém, the Hungarian side took a late win, 27:24, after a level battle up to that point. 

That added another victory for Veszprém in the head-to-head record between the two, which now stands at nine wins for the Hungarian team, two for Plock and two draws.

In the 2023/24 season, Plock were responsible for one of Veszprém's four losses in the group phase, and their most decisive, at 30:37. 

Prior to that, Plock last beat Veszprém in 2014. They have never won in Veszprém's arena. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241121 Veszprem Plock 55 Mikita Vailupau
20241121 Veszprem Plock 24 Gasper Marguc 32 Mirko Alilovic
20241121 Veszprem Plock 7 Tomas Piroch
20241121 Veszprem Plock 17 Abel Serdio Guntin

18:14

Want to make sure you never miss a minute of the EHF Champions League 2024/25? Below, sign up for our newsletter to receive weekly exclusives directly to your inbox! 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

18:05

Good evening and welcome back to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25! Following a two-week break, round 8 opened on Wednesday night and we are counting down to the start of the Match of the Week, Veszprém vs Plock, starting at 18:45 CET. 

Getting started with some reading material — below, check out the MOTW feature with Plock's Icelandic goalkeeper Viktor Hallgrímsson, recap Wednesday's games with the day review, and brush up on tonight's games with the round preview. 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241119 CLM Hallgrímsson Main
EHF Champions League

Hallgrímsson to meet his youth idol Pálmarsson in MOTW

MOTW FEATURE: Plock’s goalkeeper is looking forward to an Icelandic duel in the MOTW against Vezsprém

2 days ago
2024 10 30 WISLA VESPREM 013
EHF Champions League

Return phase starts as Veszprém host Plock in MOTW

ROUND PREVIEW: The second part of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League group phase starts this week, with all 16 teams still able to progr…

3 days ago
20241120 Sporting PSG 6
EHF Champions League

Perfect debut for two new coaches, Sporting defeat PSG

DAY REVIEW: Croatian club beat Magdeburg for the first time in history, Danish champions win Scandinavian thriller, and Fredericia draw in B…

yesterday
PS Web
Previous Article Hungarian star Petra Simon features in “Handball Diaries” series
20241121 CLM R8 Main 2
Next Article Pálmarsson leads Veszprém to 250th win; Barça beat Nantes

Latest news

More News