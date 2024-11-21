Summary: Veszprém hold off Plock for MOTW win
The Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25 returned this week following a two-week break, with four games opening round 8 on Wednesday night and four concluding the round on Thursday — including the Match of the Week, Veszprém vs Plock, which saw a win for the Hungarian side.
It was a tough game against a good opponent. We won by four against them.
Of course, we could do some things better, but it was great to be back in the arena that I always love to play for.
I think I've never been so motivated in my whole career, so just thankful that the club gave me a second chance.
I think we played a great match. The difference was obviously their fast breaks — they are very good at this.
