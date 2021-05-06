Rewind: The 2004 Beach Handball EURO

Men’s winners

After winning silver in 2002, Russia stepped up to take their first ever men’s beach handball crown, beating Germany in the final.

The Russians won three of their four matches in the first stage, losing to Serbia and Montenegro, and then won four of their five games in the main round. They then fought back to beat Spain in a gripping semi-final shootout (2:1 – 10:17, 21:16, 7:4).

In the final the Russians were too good for Germany, winning 2:0 (22:10, 16:12) to lift the title and claim gold for the first time.

Hosts Turkey were also on the podium after they defeated reigning champions Spain in the bronze medal match, winning a tense match 2:1 (17:16, 19:22, 7:6).

Women’s winners

It was double delight for Russia as the nation also took the women’s gold medal. The Russian women’s team had extra cause for celebration as they made it back-to-back EURO titles following their win in Spain two years before.

They won five of their six games in the preliminary round and won two of their three matches in the main round.

Their semi-final saw them beat Germany 2:0 (19:12, 18:17) before they overcame Croatia 2:0 (12:11, 19:15) in the final.

Germany, fourth two years before, won the bronze medal, beating Italy in the third-place mach. Hosts Turkey, who were runners-up at the previous EURO, finished in fifth spot.

The best of the best

Eight players were recognised in the All-star Team, with awards for best player, best goalkeeper, best specialist and the topscorer. Recognise anyone?

Men

Best player: Vladimir Poletaev (Russia)

Best goalkeeper: Torrego Gonzalez (Spain)

Best specialist: Kai Bierbaum (Germany)

Topscorer: Cervera Rodriguez – 110 points (Spain)

Women

Best player: Yeliz Ozel (Turkey)

Best goalkeeper: Olga Vorona (Russia)

Best specialist: Elena Barani (Italy)

Topscorer: Natalia Evtoukhova – 121 points (Russia)