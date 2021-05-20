Rewind: The 2007 Beach Handball EURO
As we countdown to EHF Beach Handball EURO 2021, we take a look back all previous events in the competition’s rich and colourful history. Today we take a trip to Italy for the fifth EHF Beach Handball EURO in 2007 in Misano Adriatico.
In a nutshell
The fifth EHF Beach Handball EURO headed to the Italian province of Rimini in 2007, 12 months after the previous competition. As you’ll see from the list of previous tournaments it is the only time successive EUROs were played in successive years. Now, if you’re wondering why, there is a reason behind it. With the World Championships also being played in even-numbered years, the EHF, together with the IHF, agreed to switch the EURO to odd-numbered years. And it’s been that way ever since.
The competition saw 18 men’s and 18 women’s teams take part, representing 21 nations: Russia, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, Spain, Belarus, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, Norway, Macedonia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Sweden and Austria.
From the President
Writing in his programme notes, EHF President Tor Lian explained the reason behind the switch to holding the EURO in odd-numbered years.
He said: Based on mutual accord between the International Handball Federation and the European Handball Federation, the playing rhythm of the competition has permanently changed. In 2006, we celebrated the European Championships in Germany on the beach of Cuxhaven and the breathtaking Rio de Janeiro in Brazil was the setting for the World Championship from the 14th – 19th November 2006. The year 2007 has seen the European Championships shift to uneven years and the World championship move to an even year schedule. This means the next European and World championships will take place in 2009 and 2008 respectively.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for European Beach Handball to be taking place again so soon and it is with great delight that this event has, in a sense, come home. Beach Handball has come full circle and has returned to the beaches of Italy. The very first Beach Handball Championship for Men and Women took place in Gaeta/ITA in 2000 and since then, this area of handball has progressed in leaps and bounds. With continuous development and ever-growing interest more and more teams and not to mention spectators are flocking to the chosen venue to be part of this event time after time.”
Men’s winners
Russia claimed their second men’s title to add to their 2004 success in Alanya, defeating Croatia in a nail-biting final that went to a shootout. The Russians took the first set 22:14 before Croatia stormed back to win the second set 23:13. But the Russians, who had a young Roman Krasilnikov in their squad, took the shootout 9:6 to claim gold.
Croatia had to settle for silver, but it was the first time their men’s team had reached the podium in the short history of the competition. Glory would await them in future competition.
In the battle for bronze, Hungary – who were runners-up in 2006 – took another place on the podium as they defeated Serbia thanks to a 9:6 win in a shootout.
Spain, who went into the tournament as the reigning champions, could only finish seventh after failing to qualify out of the Main Round.
Women’s winners
The Croatian women’s team went one step better than their male teammates as they lifted their first ever EHF Beach EURO title. In what was a tight gold medal match, Germany – the reigning champions – took the first set 14:12 before Croatia hit back edging the second set 19:18. The shootout was just a tense, with the Croatian team coming out on top 8:6.
In the bronze medal match, Norway collected their first medal in the competition’s history as they overcame Russia 22:12, 19:18. It was the first time that Russia’s women’s side had not medalled at a Beach EURO having won twice (2002, 2004), finished runners-up once (2006) and third once (2000).
Worth a watch
Here’s a hot one minute and 36 seconds of extreme and very unnecessary close-ups and behind-the-goal-through-the-net shots to some American rock and electronic guitar that demands your attention.
Best of the best
Here’s the All-star Team results for the tournament…
Men’s competition:
Best scorer: Mujdat Ozcan (Turkey)
Best specialist: Vladimir Poletaev (Russia)
Best goalkeeper: Nevzat Hocaoglu (Turkey)
Best left wing: Juan Antonio Vazquez Diz (Spain)
Best right wing: Alexey Grigoriev (Russia)
Best line player: Andro Vladusic (Croatia)
Best fair play team: Spain
Women’s competition:
Best scorer: Linn Sulland (Norway)
Best specialist: Ivana Lovric (Croatia)
Best goalkeeper: Ingrid Oedegaard (Norway)
Best left wing: Natasa Kocevek (Macedonia)
Best right wing: Carmen Onnis (Italy)
Best line player: Katarina Hartenstein (Germany)
Best fair play team: Italy
Stars in your eyes
Denmark’s men finished in 11th place in the competition despite having an indoor handball legend among their squad in the shape of Hans Lindberg. Just a year later he would be part of the Danish indoor team that would win EHF EURO 2008 in Norway.
A special EURO because…
How many reasons to you want? The first and only back-to-back event, Lindberg, Krasilnikov, two epic finals, a first beach gold for