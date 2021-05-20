Rewind: The 2007 Beach Handball EURO

In a nutshell

The fifth EHF Beach Handball EURO headed to the Italian province of Rimini in 2007, 12 months after the previous competition. As you’ll see from the list of previous tournaments it is the only time successive EUROs were played in successive years. Now, if you’re wondering why, there is a reason behind it. With the World Championships also being played in even-numbered years, the EHF, together with the IHF, agreed to switch the EURO to odd-numbered years. And it’s been that way ever since.

The competition saw 18 men’s and 18 women’s teams take part, representing 21 nations: Russia, Croatia, Hungary, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine, Spain, Belarus, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Cyprus, Greece, Norway, Macedonia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Sweden and Austria.

From the President

Writing in his programme notes, EHF President Tor Lian explained the reason behind the switch to holding the EURO in odd-numbered years.

He said: Based on mutual accord between the International Handball Federation and the European Handball Federation, the playing rhythm of the competition has permanently changed. In 2006, we celebrated the European Championships in Germany on the beach of Cuxhaven and the breathtaking Rio de Janeiro in Brazil was the setting for the World Championship from the 14th – 19th November 2006. The year 2007 has seen the European Championships shift to uneven years and the World championship move to an even year schedule. This means the next European and World championships will take place in 2009 and 2008 respectively.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for European Beach Handball to be taking place again so soon and it is with great delight that this event has, in a sense, come home. Beach Handball has come full circle and has returned to the beaches of Italy. The very first Beach Handball Championship for Men and Women took place in Gaeta/ITA in 2000 and since then, this area of handball has progressed in leaps and bounds. With continuous development and ever-growing interest more and more teams and not to mention spectators are flocking to the chosen venue to be part of this event time after time.”