Rocasa and Bukovicka Banja reach semi-finals

Following the second-leg matches of the EHF European Cup Women quarter-finals, Rocasa Gran Canaria from Spain and Serbia's ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja have booked their semi-final tickets.

Rocasa defeated fellow Spanish side Visitelche.com Bm Elche at home 23:17 a week after the teams shared the spoils in Elche, 22:22

Rocasa will be the second Spanish team in the semi-finals. Title holders Costa del Sol Malaga defeated IBV Vestmannaeyjar from Iceland in a double-header last weekend, 68:50 on aggregate

Bukovicka Banja narrowly lost to HC DAC Dunajská Streda in Slovakia, 30:29, but went through thanks to their 30:23 victory in the first leg

in the semi-finals on 26/27 March and 2/3 April, Malaga will meet Bukovicka Banja, while Rocasa will face H71 or HC Galychanka Lviv

Lviv win in Faroe Islands

The first leg between Lviv and H71 was not played last weekend, as the Faroese team did not travel to Ukraine following advice from their national government.

However, the teams met in the second leg in Torshavn on Sunday, and Lviv took a narrow 27:26 win, but a decision regarding the future of this tie will be communicated by the EHF at a later date.