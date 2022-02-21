Last 16 line-up takes shape in round 8

With three rounds left, 10 of the participants in the Last 16 have already been confirmed, leaving six spots open to play for.

In group A, Füchse and Plock are through, and they can be followed by Toulouse, who only need one point at Winterthur, and even by Irun, if both Winterthur and Presov lose.

All four teams proceeding from group B are known, while group C have only one spot left, with the duel between Velenje and La Rioja potentially decisive.

Group D is the most wide-open, as only leaders Nimes are through with the three remaining spots yet to be decided.

GROUP A:

Füchse Berlin (GER) vs Bidasoa Irun (ESP)

Tuesday 22 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

already qualified Füchse suffered their first loss of the group phase last week, at Toulouse

Füchse captain Paul Drux: “We want to keep going in our group to fight for the top place. We now lost the first time but there is no doubt for us that we are going to be successful in front of our home fans”

Irun are fourth with six points and will advance to the Last 16 if both Winterthur and Presov lose their matches on Tuesday

this match is the first duel in a European competition between the two teams

Füchse have not lost a European home match since a 21:26 defeat against Saint-Raphaël on 7 February 2018

in the Spanish league, third-ranked Irun lost 31:28 to Barça; Füchse are ranked fourth in the German Bundesliga

Tatran Presov (SVK) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Tuesday 22 February, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV

Presov have lost all six matches since the 27:25 win in their group phase opener against Irun

Plock have already qualified for the Last 16 after winning six of their seven matches; their only defeat came against group leaders Füchse

Plock are ranked second in the Polish league behind Kielce and won their away match at Stal Mielec on Saturday: 37:25

Presov have only a slim chance of making the Last 16, and they need results from other teams go their way in order to qualify

Plock’s Russian left back Sergej Mark Kosorotov is among the top scorers of the competition, with 42 goals

Pfadi Winterthur (SUI) vs Fenix Toulouse Handball (FRA)

Tuesday 22 February, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV