Rocasa and Vardar among teams through to round 3

Former DELO EHF Champions League finalists WHC Vardar and two-time Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria successfully defended their advantage gained in the first-leg encounters of the EHF European Cup Women round 2.

On Saturday, Vardar beat KHF Prishtina at home 32:27, while Rocasa won at A.R.C. Alpendorada 35:25, so both sides progressed to round 3.

Four more second-leg games and nine double-headers were held at the weekend, with a total of 15 teams booking their tickets to the next competition stage.

10 teams secured their progression following wins in double-headers last week

Austria's UHC Stockerau beat Swiss opponents HSC Kreuzlingen 31:26, which was enough for them to go through after a 27:24 loss last week

Skara HF (SWE) enjoyed the biggest advantage over their rivals, beating ZRK Despina Prilep (MKD) 37:10 and 38:15 in a double-header

Spanish title holders Costa del Sol Malaga will join the race in round 3 alongside six other teams

the round 3 draw will be held on 24 October in Vienna; the matches will be played on 13/14 and 20/21 November

Only one Greek team through

Three Greek teams from Thessaloniki played in double-headers this weekend, but AEP Panorama went through after defeating Azeryol HC (AZE) 54:43 on aggregate.

Also in Thessaloniki, A.C. PAOK beat IBV Vestmannaeyjar 29:24 in the first leg, yet the Icelandic team managed a 29:22 comeback on Sunday – as their goalkeeper Marta Wawrzynkowska saved 16 shots.

And A.E.S.H. Pylea, who faced Izmir BSB SK in Turkey, won the first match 28:27, but then Izmir took revenge 28:19 and progressed to the next stage.