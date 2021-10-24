Drama through despite second-leg defeat
In the only national derby in qualification round 2 of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22, Bianco Monte Drama 1986 eliminated fellow Greek side and 2012 Challenge Cup winners A.C. Diomidis Argous.
Following a 30:26 away victory in the first leg, Drama narrowly lost at home, 29:28, but still went through.
With 14 more second-leg encounters and six double-headers played this weekend, 21 teams secured their berths in round 3.
- five more teams progressed to the next stage last week following wins in double-headers
- Latvia's ZHRK TENAX Dobele made an impressive comeback at home, beating their Belarusian rivals HC Masheka 34:25 following a 27:22 defeat in the first leg
- Pölva Serviti (EST) also hit back in the tie against Granitas-Karys (LTU). After losing 27:26 in Lithuania last week, they enjoyed a 26:19 home win
- PAOK (GRE), AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU), Victor (RUS), Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE) and IFK Skövde (SWE) will enter the competition in round 3, as will Russian team SGAU-Saratov, whose matches against BK-46 Handboll (FIN) were cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation
- the round 3 draw will take place on Monday 25 October in Vienna; the matches will be played on 27/28 November and 4/5 December
Aarau helped by last-gasp goal
The Swiss-Austrian tie between HSC Suhr Aarau and Förthof UHK Krems saw some late drama. Aarau won the first leg 25:23 and went to Austria to defend their advantage, but Krems had the upper hand throughout Saturday's match.
Five seconds from full-time, Krems' Jacob Jochmann made the score 29:26, which would have secured the hosts a spot in round 3. However, Aarau centre back Manuel Zehnder scored his 14th goal in this match in the remaining seconds – and it was pure joy for his team who went through on the away goals rule.