Drama through despite second-leg defeat

In the only national derby in qualification round 2 of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22, Bianco Monte Drama 1986 eliminated fellow Greek side and 2012 Challenge Cup winners A.C. Diomidis Argous.

Following a 30:26 away victory in the first leg, Drama narrowly lost at home, 29:28, but still went through.

With 14 more second-leg encounters and six double-headers played this weekend, 21 teams secured their berths in round 3.

five more teams progressed to the next stage last week following wins in double-headers

Latvia's ZHRK TENAX Dobele made an impressive comeback at home, beating their Belarusian rivals HC Masheka 34:25 following a 27:22 defeat in the first leg

Pölva Serviti (EST) also hit back in the tie against Granitas-Karys (LTU). After losing 27:26 in Lithuania last week, they enjoyed a 26:19 home win

PAOK (GRE), AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU), Victor (RUS), Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE) and IFK Skövde (SWE) will enter the competition in round 3, as will Russian team SGAU-Saratov, whose matches against BK-46 Handboll (FIN) were cancelled due to the Covid-19 situation

the round 3 draw will take place on Monday 25 October in Vienna; the matches will be played on 27/28 November and 4/5 December

Aarau helped by last-gasp goal

The Swiss-Austrian tie between HSC Suhr Aarau and Förthof UHK Krems saw some late drama. Aarau won the first leg 25:23 and went to Austria to defend their advantage, but Krems had the upper hand throughout Saturday's match.

Five seconds from full-time, Krems' Jacob Jochmann made the score 29:26, which would have secured the hosts a spot in round 3. However, Aarau centre back Manuel Zehnder scored his 14th goal in this match in the remaining seconds – and it was pure joy for his team who went through on the away goals rule.