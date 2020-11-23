Rocasa Gran Canaria in the first pot of the Last 16 draw

Rocasa Gran Canaria, who won the Challenge Cup twice in its last five seasons, will enter the Last 16 draw of the EHF European Cup 2020/21 from the Pot 1 together with another seven teams including ZRK Naisa Nis and HC Lokomotiva Zagreb, two other former winners of the European Cup’s predecessor.

The Last 16 draw will take place on Wednesday 25 November at 11:00 CET in Vienna within a joint event together with the EHF European Cup Men Round 3. The draw will be streamed live on the Home of Handball YouTube and Facebook channels.

There will be no country protection in the draw and the teams from Spain or Turkey can face their domestic league rivals.

The Last 16 first leg matches are scheduled for 9/10 January 2021 and the second leg will follow one week later.

Pot 1

COR Victoria-Berestie (BLR)

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO)

ZRK Bjelovar (CRO)

Club Balonman Elche (ESP)

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP)

ZRK Naisa Nis (SRB)

SPONO Eagles (SUI)

Yalikavaksports Club (TUR)

Pot 2

HZRK Grude (BIH)

DHC Slavia Praha (CZE)

Club Balonman Atletico Guardes (ESP)

Rincon Fertilidad Malaga (ESP)

AC PAOK (GRE)

Jomi Salerno (ITA)

Muratpasa Belediyesi SK (TUR)

HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR)