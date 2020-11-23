CSM Bucuresti in the second pot of the round 3 draw

Following the completion of the European Cup Men Round 2 last weekend all is set for the draw of the next stage. Eight winners have joined 24 teams which were seeded directly for the third round as the draw at the EHF Office in Vienna will determine all the pairings on Wednesday at 11:00 CET.

The joint event with the draw of the EHF European Cup Women Last 16 will be streamed live on the Home of Handball Facebook and YouTube page.

Zones applied

The EHF decided to stick with a zone system for the pots which is helping to reduce potential risks and restrictions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. However, there will be no country protection, hence the clubs from the same national federation can face each other.

CSM Bucuresti, the last winners of the Challenge Cup, are seeded in the second pot of the Zone 2. The Romanian club won the forerunner of the EHF European Cup in the 2018/19 season before the Covid-19 pandemic stopped the last Challenge Cup season in 2019/20 after the quarter-finals.

First leg matches are scheduled for 12-13 December and the second leg will follow one week later.

Zone 1

Pot 1

HC Neva SPb (RUS)

Drammen HK (NOR)

FH Hafnafjordur (ISL)

HC Berchem (LUX)

HC Dukla Praha (CZE)

MSK Povazska Bystrica (SVK)

HC Tallinn (EST)

Cocks (FIN)

Pot 2

Ystads IF (SWE)

HC Robe Zubri (CZE)

SC kelag Ferlach (AUT)

ZRHK Tenax Dobele (LAT)

SG INSIGNIS HB WESTWIEN (AUT)

RK Gorenje Velenje (SLO)

Pölva Serviti (EST)

Granitas-Karys (LTU)

Zone 2

Pot 1

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

AEK Athens HC (GRE)

RK Borac mtel (BIH)

Holon Yuvalim HC (ISR)

Donbas (UKR)

Beykoz BLD SK (TUR)

HC Masheka (BLR)

Spor Toto SC (TUR)

Pot 2

KH Besa Famgas (KOS)

KH Prishtina (KOS)

Parnassos Strovolou (CYP)

SGAU-Saratov (RUS)

CSM Bucuresti (ROU)

Antalyaspor (TUR)

RK Gracanica (BIH)

Sabbianco A. Famagusta (CYP)