EHF European League Men draw to decide groups

With qualification round 2 now at an end, the 24 teams contesting the EHF European League Men 2022/23 group phase will find out who they will face after the draw on Thursday 6 October.

The last 12 berths were claimed on Tuesday night in the second leg of qualification phase 2, with the 12 successful teams now joining the 12 directly qualified teams in the next stage of the competition.

The 24 teams are divided into six pots of four, with the direct qualifiers in pots 1 to 3, and those teams which have come through qualification in pots 4 to 6. Each group will comprise one team from each pot, but no two teams from the same country can play in the same group; in order to ensure this is the case, some teams may be allocated a place in a group.

Defending champions SL Benfica are in pot 1, so will avoid Skjern, PAUC and 2018 EHF Cup champions Füchse Berlin in the group phase.

Former EHF Champions League winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Montpellier Handball both came through qualification and will be drawn from pots 4 and 5 respectively, with three-time EHF Cup winners Frisch Auf Göppingen also drawn from pot 4.

The group phase draw will take place on Thursday 6 October at 11:00 CEST at the EHF office in Vienna, Austria, and will be live streamed on YouTube.

The European League group phase will be played between 25 October 2022 and 28 February 2023.

Pot 1