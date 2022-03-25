Romanian teams to host unbeaten Nordic rivals

The two Romanian sides still alive in the EHF European League Women will face a daunting task in the quarter-finals, as they face Scandinavian powerhouses who are still unbeaten this season.

While CS Minaur Baia Mare play Sola HK, SCM Ramnicu Valcea meet Herning-Ikast Handbold, with both sides hosting their rivals in Romania this weekend in their quest to reach the EHF Finals Women.

Elsewhere, SG BBM Bietigheim will try to extend their winning run away at ES Besancon Feminin, while Storhamar Handball Elite take on Viborg HK in a Nordic duel.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Sola HK (NOR)

Saturday 26 March, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV