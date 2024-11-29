13:26

And here are the top five goals from last night's games, where goalkeepers played big roles.



12:45

Before we really start focusing on what's going to happen tonight, there's plenty to look back at yesterday - starting with the top five goals. Which is your favourite?



12:30

If you haven't watched this episode of 'The Spin', with guest star Beatrice Edwige, now's the time to get ready for today's matches.



12:00

It's day two of the Women's EHF EURO 2024, and after yesterday's games, the remaining 12 teams start their campaigns in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

Many of today's matches feature two teams who know each other well, having played each other recently in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, or several times at the final tournament (looking at you, Denmark and Croatia!) Check out the preview for everything you need to know about today's games.