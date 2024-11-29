Live blog: Remaining teams to get Women's EHF EURO underway

29 November 2024, 12:00

Day 2 of the Women's EHF EURO 2024 will see the rest of the teams start their campaigns, including co-hosts Switzerland in Basel. As ever, the live blog will bring you coverage throughout the day, including news, reviews, videos and pictures of all the action.

13:26

And here are the top five goals from last night's games, where goalkeepers played big roles.


12:45

Before we really start focusing on what's going to happen tonight, there's plenty to look back at yesterday - starting with the top five goals. Which is your favourite?


12:30

If you haven't watched this episode of 'The Spin', with guest star Beatrice Edwige, now's the time to get ready for today's matches.


12:00

It's day two of the Women's EHF EURO 2024, and after yesterday's games, the remaining 12 teams start their campaigns in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland.

Many of today's matches feature two teams who know each other well, having played each other recently in the EHF EURO Qualifiers, or several times at the final tournament (looking at you, Denmark and Croatia!) Check out the preview for everything you need to know about today's games.

