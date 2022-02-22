Route to the final drawn for European Cup hopefuls

After the Last 16 was contested over the last two weekends, seven teams have been confirmed for the quarter-finals. One second-leg match in the Last 16, between SKIF Krasnodar and Drammen HK, has not been played and a decision about the outcome of this tie is pending.

The seven teams confirmed are from seven different countries, and include the winners of the former EHF Challenge Cup in 2013, SKA Minsk, who face Norwegian side Nærbø IL in the quarter-finals.

The first leg of the quarter-finals is scheduled for 26/27 March; the second leg for 3/4 April. The semi-finals will be contested on 23/24 April and 30 April/1 May.

EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 quarter-final draw:

Alingsås HK (SWE) vs Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE)

HC Victor (RUS) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU)

Drammen HK (NOR) or SKIF Krasnodar (RUS) vs HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI)

SKA Minsk (BLR) vs Nærbø IL (NOR)

Semi-final draw:

Winner of HC Victor (RUS) vs CS Minaur Baia Mare (ROU) vs Winner of Alingsås HK (SWE) vs Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE)

Winner of Drammen HK (NOR) or SKIF Krasnodar (RUS) vs HSC Suhr Aarau (SUI) vs Winner of SKA Minsk (BLR) vs Nærbø IL (NOR)