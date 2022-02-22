Seven things we learned from the group phase

Seeking for a new champion

Les Neptunes de Nantes won EHF European League Women in 2020/21 season after beating Siófok 36:31. Reigning champions gave their best in an attempt to be back-to-back champions, however, their dream was stopped already in the group phase.

After having only two losses in the whole season last year, this time they have finished their campaign with four defeats. The narrow loss against Zaglebie Lubin, 28:27, came as a shock to them in the last round and now they exit the competition early, allowing CS Minaur Baia Mare to progress at their expense.

Five nations represented in quarter-finals

Among the 16 teams that started the group phase in January 2022, nine nations were represented.

Romania and France were leading with three representatives each, however, things have slightly changed after the group phase. Romania has two teams in the quarter-finals, while France only has Besancon Feminin. Another country has only one representative and that is Germany with all eyes on BBM Bietigheim.

Scandinavia might have the biggest chance of raising the trophy as Denmark and Norway are in a lead with two clubs each, and ended the group campaign with a perfect score. That makes five nations still in a run for the title.

Experienced Camilla Herrem leads the race for the top scorer

Olympic, world and European champion with Norway, Camilla Herrem, is the top scorer of EHF European League Women with 49 goals scored in the group phase, maintaining a brilliant shooting efficiency on the left wing, penalties and fast breaks. The Sola star set an average of 8.16 goals per match at astonishing 86 per cent efficiency.

Following her is Kristina Jørgensen, only three goals behind and with more room for improvement. The race will continue as both players are in the quarter-finals.

The 24-year old Viborg back court player has a 55 per cent efficiency at 7.66 average goals scored.

And Herrem can be proud of her teammates, as Sola has two additional players in the top ten, Kristina Sirum Novak with 37 goals, and Maja Magnussen with 35.

Sun is shining in HK Sola 🔆 with Kamilla Herrem and Kristina Sirum Novak 🤜🤛 #ehfel Another win on Sunday? 🤙 pic.twitter.com/dBBPN0GS8D — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) February 10, 2022

Three unbeaten teams

What do former DELO EHF Champions League contenders, a returnee to European competition after 15 years away and last season's EHF Finals participant have in common? They all finished their group campaigns unbeaten.

Bietigheim took their top flight experience with them to a second-tier competition and showed their strength in full glory. The German team won in all six matches with their closest contests coming against the current champions, Les Neptunes de Nantes, beating them 27:25 and 32:29.

Norway’s Sola didn't have high goals ahead of the European season, having wanted to get at least one win but Steffen Stegavik's team performed strongly in each match. Having the narrowest wins against Motherson Mosonmagayarovari by five goals (31:26 and 27:22) proves why they finished group A with 12 points.

Herning-Ikast is already a well-known name in European competitions and they are on a good path towards another EHF Finals. The Danish club seeming had the toughest battle for 12 points as they finished three matches with a three-goal lead.

Dominant attack and defence

2,676 goals were scored in 48 group matches played in January and February, making an average of 55.75 goals per game. The top three teams in scoring were those with a perfect record - Bietigheim, Sola and Herning-Ikast. The team with the most dominant attack in six group games is Sola with a total of 196 goals scored, making an average of 32.6 per game.

Herning-Ikast follows with 193 goals and Bietigheim had 188, setting an average of 32.16 and 31.33 per game. Only two other teams also have an average over 30, Viborg and Besancon. Viborg also recorded the group phase’s biggest victory with a 42:21 win over Baia Mare

Talking about defence, strong pillars in front of the goalkeeper are crucial for saves and for teams attacks, especially for fast breaks.

Bietigheim's goalkeepers had only 134 goals past them, making an average of 22.33 goals conceded per game. Viborg follows with a 24.83 average with 149 goals, while Sola is third with 25 per game, followed by Herning-Ikast on 26.83.

Danish delight

Having a knock-out stage of the second-tier competition without Danish clubs seems almost impossible. In the past 14 years, there has been at least one Danish team in the hunt for the title. Viborg and Herning-Ikast are part of that tradition.

Former DELO EHF Champions League winners Viborg raised the old former EHF Cup trophy in 1994, 1999 and 2004 and now want to return to that former glory. Herning-Ikast, just 44 kilometres away, won the EHF Cup in 2002 and 2011 and most recently lost the first final of the EHF European League in 2021.

Young players getting their shot

Young players must gain their experience in tough matches and EHF European League Women is a perfect opportunity for them.

W17 EHF EURO 2021 All-star team member Julie Mathiesen Scaglione has gained her experience on the court during group phase. The 18-year-old displayed her talent in the Herning-Ikast jersey, featuring in the squad for all six matches, scoring 20 goals.

W19 EHF EURO 2021 best defender Csenge Kuczora found her way to the top scorers’ ranking. The rising Váci NKSE star scored 39 goals in six matches, but we will not see her anymore this season.

Further young players to make a splash this season were Sola’s Kristina Sirum Novak, Lada’s Valeriia Kirdiasheva, Vác’s Greta Kascor and Tena Petika from Lokomotiva Zagreb, all delivering at least 20 goals in the group phase, while giving their mite in club's performance, having over 20 goals total scored, while the youngest player to score at least 20 also plays for Zagreb – Macedonian left back Andrea Sedloska looked mature beyond her 18 years with 22 goals scored.