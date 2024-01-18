Rutger ten Velde: “We are always thinking of making new steps”

In 2024, with a new set of goals, they arrived in Germany and had a successful start to the competition, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia.

While for many the first name that comes to mind when mentioning the Netherlands is Luc Steins, one player shone so far at the Men's EHF EURO 2024 - Rutger ten Velde. The left wing opened the account with 15 goals in the first two games and helped the team to gain more confidence at the start.

“It was important to start the European championship with two wins because we knew we wanted to go to the main round. The first two games were the opponents we had to win and we did exactly that. It is a bit unfortunate that we couldn't get any points from the Sweden game because we played very well in that game. We hoped for a little but more but now it is important to have three more good games,” says ten Velde.

Humble as he is, it is hard to get ten Velde to talk about his performance and the fact he is the current EHF EURO 2024 and Dutch top scorer with 28 goals in four matches.

“It is nice to be on the list and to show what you can, but I also know I missed some important shots against Sweden. That was the key game for us. I am critical about my performance and there is still more growth in it. I will try to keep working hard, keep on going and try to be the best player in the next game again,” he says.

In Mannheim, it all came down to the game against Sweden in a fight for the first spot and two important points for the main round. In a tight and physically tough game, the Netherlands had to accept the defeat on the narrowest margin (29:28). Emotionally empty and with a tough schedule, two days later they were already in a clash with powerhouse Denmark, losing 27:39 after a well-balanced 40 minutes.

“Games against Sweden and Denmark are difficult to compare. Sweden game was tight until the last second and when we look back we made some mistakes but in the end. It was the shooting percentage that was the difference and Andreas Palicka, who had three saves in the three minutes, making it really hard for us to win,” ten Velde thinks.

“Against Denmark it was different. We threw away four or five balls in three minutes I think, and it went from one or two to seven goal difference and it was really tough to beat a team like Denmark, to come back,” explains ten Velde.