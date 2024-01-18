Neptunesnantes

Five teams hope to extend winning streaks

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
18 January 2024, 13:00

The group stage of the EHF European League Women is going to reach its midway point this weekend and after two matches, five teams still boast a perfect record. Two of them, CS Gloria 2018 BN and Neptunes Nantes, will face off in Bistrita on Sunday, fighting for the top position in group C.

Storhamar Handball Elite in group A, Thüringer HC in group B and Motherson Mosonagyarovari KC in group D also hope to extend their winning streaks, while Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, who reached the final at the same competition last season, will be looking for their maiden points in the current group phase.

GROUP A

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR)
Saturday, 20 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Podravka are the only team in the competition that won the EHF Champions League in the past, in 1996, while Storhamar played in the continental top flight last season
  • both sides are still unbeaten in the current group phase, as Storhamar top the group with four points, one more than Podravka has
  • last week, Storhamar's goalkeeper Olivia Lykke Nygaard made 20 saves (54 per cent efficiency) in a home match against Vác, helping the Norwegian side take a big win, 37:20
  • Podravka also played on home court and defeated Nykøbing 25:23, as right wing Josipa Mamic was their leading scorer with eight goals     
  • Storhamar have the best defence at the group stage so far, with just 43 goals conceded in two matches

Podravka Nykobing 51 140124
In our group, Storhamar is the strongest team. They are certainly favourites even though we play in Koprivnica. Our big motivation is the last game in which we beat one of the favourites in our group, Nykøbing, and recorded a victory after a long time in a European home match. Now we have faith that even against the better team we can make good result.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka Vegeta

Praktiker-Vác (HUN) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday, 21 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Vác are yet to claim their first win in the current group phase, after they drew with Podravka and lost against Storhamar
  • Nykøbing, who were the runners-up of the EHF European League in 2022/23, sit bottom of the group, after losing by one goal against Storhamar and by two goals at Podravka
  • now the Danish side will play their second straight away match and hope to finally take the first points
  • Vác's goalkeeper Fanni Csizmadia saved three of the five penalty shots in the current competition, starting from the qualification          

 

GROUP B

Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Sunday, 21 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Thüringer have the maximum of four points after two games and top the group, while Chambray are ranked third with two points
  • Thüringer's Austrian left back Johanna Reichert scored 20 goals in two group matches, including 13 against Braila last Saturday
  • the German side won that match 32:28, while Chambray beat Lokomotiva 27:25
  • with just 49 goals conceded in two games, Thüringer have the second-best defence in the group phase
  • last season, the teams met in qualification round 2 of the EHF European League Women, and Thüringer claimed two three-goal wins, 31:28 and 27:24          

HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs H.C.Dunarea Braila (ROU)
Sunday, 21 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Lokomotiva are yet to take their first points in the current group stage, while Braila have two points after two matches
  • the Romanian team, who started the competition in qualification round 2, boasted a five-match winning run before losing to Thüringer last week
  • Braila's right back Mireya Gonzalez top the scoring chart of the tournament with 30 goals, including 19 scored in the qualification
  • with just 46 goals, the Croatian team have the second least effective attack in the group phase, only ahead of Vác, who have 45 goals
  • Lokomotiva are the youngest team in the entire competition with an average age of 21.2 years, while Braila are on the opposite side, 29.5 years on average

 

GROUP C

HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER) vs MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL)
Saturday, 20 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both sides are still looking for their maiden points in the group phase after the two defeats in the previous games
  • last week, both teams lost at home: Bensheim against Gloria (35:27), and Lublin against Nantes (34:29)
  • while Bensheim are playing their debut season in Europe, Lubin won two continental trophies in the past: the EHF Cup in 2021 and the Challenge Cup in 2018
  • with a tally of 27 goals, Bensheim's Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar is the third-best scorer of the current EHF European League season

CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Neptunes Nantes (FRA)
Saturday, 20 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • both sides have a perfect record in the group phase, as they have four points after two matches
  • Nantes take the top position in the group thanks to a better goal difference, +17 compared to Gloria's +11
  • Gloria were directly seeded into the group stage, while Nantes defeated Molde Elite twice in qualification round 3, so they boast a four-game winning run at the tournament
  • the French team also have the best attack among all the group phase participants, having scored 73 goals in two encounters
  • the teams have never faced each other in European club competitions

20240113 Flames Gloria 17 L6I0179
It’s the hardest game in this group and we are looking forward to it! We are determined and ready to fight for a positive result. We have all the supporters there for us and I am sure that the atmosphere is going to be amazing.
Tamires Morena De Araujo Frossard
Line player, CS Gloria 2018 BN

GROUP D

Sola HK (CRO) vs CSM Targu Jiu (ROU)
Saturday, 20 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Sola will play their second consecutive match at home after they lost against Mosonmagyarovar last Sunday, 32:28
  • the Norwegian side are third-placed in the group with two points, while debutants Targu Jiu are still looking for their first points
  • last week, the Romanian team was defeated at home by the more experienced Malaga, 35:25
  • Targu Jiu's Bulgarian goalkeeper Ekaterina Dzhukeva boasts the biggest number of saves in the entire competition, 48 (including the qualification)

Costa del Sol Malaga (ESP) vs Motherson Mosonagyarovari KC (HUN)
Sunday, 21 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Malaga started the tournament from qualification round 2, while Mosonmagyarovar were given a direct place in the group phase
  • now the Hungarian team top the group with the maximum of four points, and Malaga are second-placed with two points
  • last Sunday, 16 saves by the Spain national team goalkeeper Mercedes Castellanos secured Malaga their first win in the group at Targu Jiu
  • Mosonmagyarovar also played away from home and defeated Sola by four goals

20240107195123 IMG 8580
The victory in Romania gave us so much confidence for our next challenges in this group phase. We will fight to offer our fans a great evening at home against a great team that will push us to give our best.
Estela Doiro Rodríguez
Back, Costa del Sol Malaga
Dvscpodgorica 37
