Five teams hope to extend winning streaks

The group stage of the EHF European League Women is going to reach its midway point this weekend and after two matches, five teams still boast a perfect record. Two of them, CS Gloria 2018 BN and Neptunes Nantes, will face off in Bistrita on Sunday, fighting for the top position in group C.

Storhamar Handball Elite in group A, Thüringer HC in group B and Motherson Mosonagyarovari KC in group D also hope to extend their winning streaks, while Nykøbing Falster Håndbold, who reached the final at the same competition last season, will be looking for their maiden points in the current group phase.