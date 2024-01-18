Five teams hope to extend winning streaks

Praktiker-Vác (HUN) vs Nykøbing Falster Håndbold (DEN)
Sunday, 21 January, 14:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Vác are yet to claim their first win in the current group phase, after they drew with Podravka and lost against Storhamar
- Nykøbing, who were the runners-up of the EHF European League in 2022/23, sit bottom of the group, after losing by one goal against Storhamar and by two goals at Podravka
- now the Danish side will play their second straight away match and hope to finally take the first points
- Vác's goalkeeper Fanni Csizmadia saved three of the five penalty shots in the current competition, starting from the qualification
GROUP B
Chambray Touraine Handball (FRA) vs Thüringer HC (GER)
Sunday, 21 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Thüringer have the maximum of four points after two games and top the group, while Chambray are ranked third with two points
- Thüringer's Austrian left back Johanna Reichert scored 20 goals in two group matches, including 13 against Braila last Saturday
- the German side won that match 32:28, while Chambray beat Lokomotiva 27:25
- with just 49 goals conceded in two games, Thüringer have the second-best defence in the group phase
- last season, the teams met in qualification round 2 of the EHF European League Women, and Thüringer claimed two three-goal wins, 31:28 and 27:24
HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) vs H.C.Dunarea Braila (ROU)
Sunday, 21 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Lokomotiva are yet to take their first points in the current group stage, while Braila have two points after two matches
- the Romanian team, who started the competition in qualification round 2, boasted a five-match winning run before losing to Thüringer last week
- Braila's right back Mireya Gonzalez top the scoring chart of the tournament with 30 goals, including 19 scored in the qualification
- with just 46 goals, the Croatian team have the second least effective attack in the group phase, only ahead of Vác, who have 45 goals
- Lokomotiva are the youngest team in the entire competition with an average age of 21.2 years, while Braila are on the opposite side, 29.5 years on average
GROUP C
HSG Bensheim/Auerbach (GER) vs MKS FunFloor Lublin (POL)
Saturday, 20 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides are still looking for their maiden points in the group phase after the two defeats in the previous games
- last week, both teams lost at home: Bensheim against Gloria (35:27), and Lublin against Nantes (34:29)
- while Bensheim are playing their debut season in Europe, Lubin won two continental trophies in the past: the EHF Cup in 2021 and the Challenge Cup in 2018
- with a tally of 27 goals, Bensheim's Lucie-Marie Kretzschmar is the third-best scorer of the current EHF European League season
CS Gloria 2018 BN (ROU) vs Neptunes Nantes (FRA)
Saturday, 20 January, 16:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- both sides have a perfect record in the group phase, as they have four points after two matches
- Nantes take the top position in the group thanks to a better goal difference, +17 compared to Gloria's +11
- Gloria were directly seeded into the group stage, while Nantes defeated Molde Elite twice in qualification round 3, so they boast a four-game winning run at the tournament
- the French team also have the best attack among all the group phase participants, having scored 73 goals in two encounters
- the teams have never faced each other in European club competitions