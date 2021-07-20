Save the date for the EHF Scientific Conference

The European Handball Federation can reveal the first information regarding the sixth EHF Scientific Conference which will take place later this year.

Together with the Union of University Handball Teachers, the event will take place online over 4-5 November 2021 and is titled Digitization and Technology in Handball – Natural Sciences/The Games/Humanities.

The goal of the Conference is to bring professional and scientific experts together in order to reflect on various aspects related to professional handball but also to continue the acquisition of knowledge about medical and socio-economical aspects in our sport.

This year a special emphasis will be put on digitization to discuss and elaborate the importance of technologies in sport and educational services, especially in handball, the potential it offers in defined areas and how to utilise it efficiently for handball.

The topics covered in this year’s conference:

Coaching-related topics

Prevention, rehabilitation, nutrition, mental treatment

Socio- economical aspects of sports, in particular handball (during the pandemic)

Grassroots handball

The deadline for submissions is 10 September while the registration deadline is 4 October. The deadline for full text of article for monograph/presentation is on 15 October while supplementary payment for the participation in the Congress is also 15 October.

For further documentation of past EHF Scientific Conferences, click here.