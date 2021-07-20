25 round 2 pairings set for new European Cup Women season

The EHF European Cup Women 2021/22 season is ready for throw-off. The 50 teams starting in round 2 of the competition know who they will play for a place in the next round.

The round 2 draw took place at the EHF office in Vienna on Tuesday.

While the competition includes a total 57 clubs – an increase of 16 compared to the inaugural last season – seven teams have been seeded into round 3 directly based on the seeding list.

One of those teams is defending champions Costa del Sol Malaga, previously playing as Rincon Fertilidad Malaga, from Spain.

The other 50 teams starting in round 2 will do so on 16/17 (first leg) and 23/24 October 2021.

Former CL finalists Vardar return after four seasons

Former two-time EHF Champions League finalists WHC Vardar are set to make their return to a European club competition after four years, as the Macedonian side will take on KHF Prishtina of Kosovo.

Also, two-time Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria from Spain open their campaign with a duel against A.R.C. Alpendorado from neighbouring country Portugal.

While no country-protection rule was applied, Tuesday's draw did not hand any team an opponent from the same nation.

However, the round will feature several derbies between neighbouring countries, with three of them involving Austrian clubs.

EHF European Cup Women 2021/22 round 2

ZRK Bekament Bukovicka Banja (SRB) vs Valur Iceland (ISL)

ZRK Despina Prilep (MKD) vs Skara HF (SWE)

Alí-Best Espresso Mestrino (ITA) vs DHC Slavia Praha (CZE)

A.C. PAOK (GRE) vs IBV Vestmannaeyjar (ISL)

KHF Prishtina (KOS) vs WHC Vardar (MKD)

HSC Kreuzlingen (SUI) vs UHC Stockerau (AUT)

HC DAC Dunajska Streda (SVK) vs ZRK Borac (BIH)

HB Dudelange (LUX) vs WHC Metalurg (MKD)

AC Life Style Handball Erice (ITA) vs Maccabi Arazim Ramat Gen (ISR)

AEP Panorama (GRE) vs Azeryol (AZE)

roomz JAGS WV (AUT) vs Jomi Salerno (ITA)

RK Hadzici Interlogistic (BIH) vs IUVENTA Michalovce (SVK)

JuRo Unirek VZV (NED) vs KHF Ferizaj (KOS)

WHC Cair Skopje (MKD) vs H71 (FAR)

BT Füchse Powersports (AUT) vs LK Zug Handball (SUI)

ACME-Zalgiris Kaunas (LTU) vs Westfriesland SEW (NED)

H.V. Quintus (NED) vs Alavarium Love Tiles (POR)

KHF Istogu (KOS) vs KA/Por (ISL)

HK Hodonin (CZE) vs HC Galychanka Lviv (UKR)

Dicken (FIN) vs SSV Brixen Südtirol (ITA)

A.E.S.H. Pylea (GRE) vs Izmir BSB SK (TUR)

HRK Grude (BIH) vs TJ Sokol Pisek (CZE)

Kristianstad HK (SWE) vs ZRK Mlinotest Ajdovscina (SLO)

Rocasa Gran Canaria (ESP) vs A.R.C. Alpendorado (POR)

KHF Vushtrria (KOS) vs Spono Eagles (SUI)