Schedule for Machineseeker EHF Champions League play-offs confirmed

The remaining play-off spots in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2023/24 were secured last week in the final round of the group phase and the teams are now looking forward to their first encounters.

The first leg will take place on 27/28 March, with two matches scheduled on each day.

The MOTW will travel to Croatia, as HC Zagreb and Montpellier HB will be in the spotlight on the opening day of the play-offs. Earlier on the same day, GOG welcome Industria Kielce in Odense's Jyske Bank Arena.

After missing out on a quarter-final ticket against SC Magdeburg, Telekom Veszprém HC will face OTP Bank-Pick Szeged in Hungary, while Orlen Wisla Plock will have a difficult challenge in their match against Paris Saint-Germain HB.

The reverse fixtures will take place one week later, on 3/4 April. Dates and playing times are available here.

Photo © Cropix