Schedule released for EHF Champions League Men group phase

The European Handball Federation has released the schedule for the EHF Champions League Men group phase in the 2022/23 season.

The season throws off on 14 & 15 September, with the exact playing day and throw-off time yet to be confirmed for all matches

In round 1, defending champions Barça travel to meet Hungary’s national champions, Pick Szeged, while the second EHF CL match in Hungary, Telekom Veszprém HC vs Paris Saint-Germain HB, is arguably one of two European handball heavyweights.

Round 2 will see the re-match of the 2021/22 season final, as Barça will host Lomza Industria Kielce at the Palau Blaugrana.

In round 3, the match between the 2021 and the 2022 runner-ups, Aalborg Handbold and Lomza Industria Kielce, is another game to already get excited about.

There are two major breaks in the competition ahead of the IHF Men’s World Championship 2023 in January; one in October when the first rounds of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers will be played and one in November during the Women’s EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

The full schedule for the group phase of the EHF Champions League Men 2022/23 is available here.

Playing dates for each round