Schwalb: “It is always hard to tame a Russian bear”

Rhein-Neckar Löwen are set to wrap up a crucial and decisive week for the club on Tuesday when the Lions meet the Bears.

At 18:45 CEST (live on EHFTV), the team of head coach Martin Schwalb need to beat Chekhovskie medvedi in the second leg of the EHF European League Men quarter-final.

After the 33:32 defeat last week, the target is to win by at least two goals – or one, as long as Chekhov score no more than 31.

The victory is needed for Löwen to proceed to the EHF FINALS Men 2021, the final tournament of the competition. The club will host the event in the SAP Arena Mannheim on 22/23 May – even if Löwen would fail to qualify.

The EHF Cup 2013 winners led the first leg in Russia by six goals, but also trailed by four (33:29) with only a few minutes left.

“We lost by one goal and it is half-time, we simply have to win the second half,” coach Schwalb said.