SCM Ramnicu Valcea beat Vác to reach quarter-finals

Iryna Glibko and Asma Elghaoui led SCM Ramnicu Valcea to an important win over Praktiker-Vác and secured second spot in group C.

Ikast Håndbold cruised to yet another victory, remaining the only unbeaten team in the group phase.

Paris 92, despite being eliminated from the competition, put on a good performance and inflicted the first defeat on Thüringer. On their farewell to the European season, Besancon never faltered and beat winless Molde.