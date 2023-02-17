What teams need to do to reach the quarter-finals

Group A

BVB Borussia 09 Dortmund and Siofok KC are through, meaning ES Besancon and Molde Elite are already eliminated.

Dortmund and Siofok are level on eight points and play each other in round 6. Dortmund must win to finish first thanks to their defeat to Siofok earlier in the group.

Group B

Ikast Handbold have already finished first in the group while Fana are out.

Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC must win by at least seven goals to overtake Neptunes de Nantes and finish second on goal difference within their head-to-head record.

Group C

If Sola HK beat Nykøbing Falster Håndbold and DVSC Schaeffler (Debrecen) do not lose to HC Podravka Vegeta:

Sola first, Debrecen second and Nykøbing third

If Sola beat Nykøbing and Debrecen lose to Podravka:

Sola first, Nykøbing second and Debrecen third

If Sola draw with Nykøbing and Debrecen beat Podravka:

Sola first, Debrecen second and Nykøbing third

If Sola draw with Nykøbing and Debrecen do not beat Podravka:

Sola first, Nykøbing second and Debrecen third

If Sola lose to Nykøbing by fewer than 15 goals, then no matter what happens in Debrecen vs Podravka:

Nykøbing first, Sola second and Debrecen out

If Sola lose to Nykøbing by 15 goals and Debrecen beat Podravka:

Nykøbing first, second place will come down to the higher number of goals scored between these three teams (currently Debrecen 100, Sola 79). If Sola lose 21:36 then the next criteria is the overall goal difference, which is in favour of Debrecen

If Sola lose to Nykøbing by more than 15 goals and Debrecen beat Podravka:

Nykøbing first, Debrecen second and Sola third

Group D

Thüringer HC have finished first.

If SCM Ramnicu Valcea do not lose to Praktiker-Vac by more than five goals:

Paris 92 need to beat THC to finish second

If Valcea lose to Vac by six goals and Paris draw with THC:

They will have the same overall goal difference and it goes down to the higher number of goals scored

If Valcea lose to Vac by more than six goals and Paris draw with THC:

Paris second and Valcea third

If Vac lose to Valcea:

Valcea second and Paris third

If Vac and Valcea draw:

Paris need to beat THC by at least seven goals to finish second (if they win by six goals, then again they will be level on the goal difference and the higher number of goals scored decides)