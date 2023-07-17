Season’s first EHF EL draw takes place on Tuesday

The draws will be conducted together with the ones for the first rounds in the men’s and women’s EHF European Cup.

A live stream for all events is available on the EHF’s Home of Handball Youtube channel.

In the EHF European League Women, 34 teams in total have registered. 12 teams start their campaign in qualification round 2 (there is no round 1), another 18, including last season’s EHF Finals participants BV Borussia Dortmund and 2021 winners Neptunes Nantes, have been seeded to round 3.

Nykobing Handball and Thüringer HC, who both reached the EHF Finals in Graz in May, as well CS Gloria 2018 BN and Motherson Mosonmagyarovari KC can follow the draw with ease – they are already in the group phase and only enter the competition in January 2024.

On Tuesday, the matches of qualification rounds 2 and 3 will be drawn. There is no country protection in place, meaning that teams from the same nation can face each other.

The playing dates for qualification round 2 are 23-24 September (first leg) and 30 September-1 October; round 3 is played on 11-12 November and 18-19 November 2023.

Füchse Berlin start title defense campaign in group matches

One of the biggest names in the qualification round of the EHF European League are the previous season’s runners-up, Fraikin BM. Granollers from Spain.

They are one of ten teams that have been seeded to this first stage of the competition, while another 27 enter for the newly created group matches which will be played with 32 teams, divided into eight groups of four.

Among those 27 are defending champions, Füchse Berlin, from Germany.

Only the qualification round will be drawn on Tuesday. The group matches follow suit shortly afterwards, with the draw taking place on Friday, 21 July at 11:00 CEST.

For the qualification round draw, no country protection will be in place. This means that the two German teams, Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Recken – TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, and the two Portuguese participants. ABC de Braga and Aguas Santas Milaneza, could meet each other.

The qualification matches are scheduled for 26-27 August (first leg) and 2-3 September 2023. The first round of the group matches is played on 17 October.

The seeding for both competitions including the overview on the playing system and the draw dates can be downloaded below this article.