20230717

Italy’s W19 team complete perfect run to gold in Kosovo

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
17 July 2023, 10:45

Italy lifted the trophy at the Women’s 19 EHF Championship 2023 in Kosovo on Sunday, after edging Poland by a single goal in the semi-final and coming from behind to beat Austria 29:21 in the final. Poland beat Slovakia for the bronze medal.

  • unbeaten Italy crowned their perfect tournament, that started with some big wins in the group phase and ended with two hard-fought wins over the weekend
  • in Saturday’s semi-final against Poland, Italy were never behind from minute 17th on, but still struggled to shake off their opponents
  • in fact, Italy needed a buzzer-beater by Asia Mangone to finally seal a 24:23 win and qualify for next day’s final
  • the other semi-final was just as close: Austria – after winning all their group matches by a margin of more than 10 goals – defeated neighbours Slovakia only thanks to a spectacular comeback in the closing stages
  • Slovakia led by three goals (26:23) with less than five minutes on the clock, but failed to score another goal as Austria used a 4:0 run to turn the match upside-down: 27:26
  • in the final, Italy did not find the net for more than five minutes as Austria took an early three-goal advantage
  • however, Italy levelled up the score by minute 10 and later closed out the first half with a 5:2 run for a 15:12 lead
  • the decisive phase came early in the second half, when Italy had eight unanswered goals to go from 16:15 to 24:15, before closing out a clear 29:21 win
  • Charity Iyamu was Italy’s best scorer in the final with six goals; Lisa Purkarthofer scored seven times for Austria
  • the bronze medal match between Poland and Slovakia was still in the balance after 42 minutes (17:17) before Poland opened a commanding gap with a 5:1 run – and ultimately won the match 24:20
  • Finland right back Isabel Larsson became the tournament’s top scorer with 48 goals, 11 more than second-place Dorota Bačenková, centre back of Slovakia
  • Italy and Spain – winners of the simultaneous W19 EHF Championship in Lithuania – join North Macedonia and Croatia – the bottom two teams from the W19 EHF EURO 2023 in Romania – in a four-team qualification tournament currently scheduled for November 2023, with the winners earning the 14th and final European place at the 2024 IHF Junior World Championship
20230717 W19 Ch KOS Gallery 1
N. Quni
20230717 W19 Ch KOS Gallery 2
N. Quni
20230717 W19 Ch KOS Gallery 3
N. Quni
20230717 W19 Ch KOS Gallery 4
N. Quni
20230717 W19 Ch KOS Gallery 5
N. Quni
20230717 W19 Ch KOS Gallery 6
N. Quni
20230717 W19 Ch KOS Gallery 7
N. Quni
20230717 W19 Ch KOS Gallery 8
N. Quni
20230717 W19 Ch KOS Gallery 9
N. Quni
20230717 W19 Ch KOS Gallery 10
N. Quni

Women’s 19 EHF Championship 2023 – Kosovo

gold – Italy
silver – Austria
bronze – Poland
4th – Slovakia
5th – Finland
6th – Israel
7th – Kosovo
8th – Latvia
9th – Great Britain

 

Recorded matches are available on demand on EHFTV. All photos © 2023 by N. Quni.

201219 EHF Draws 2
Previous Article First rounds of men’s and women’s EHF EC to be drawn
20230420 WEUROQ Draw Balls
Next Article Season’s first EHF EL draw takes place on Tuesday

Latest news

More News