In 2022, the introductory edition of the Women’s Handball Conference had a general focus. This year, the concentration will be specific, with four key categories under which all main room lectures and breakout sessions will fall: grassroots, leadership, female empowerment, and operations.

More specifically, presenters and breakout sessions will focus on certain core topics, each of which has its own slogan, giving further insights to the big-picture theme of the subjects covered: “She plays handball” — approaching the new generation; “inspiring HERstory” — social sustainability in women’s handball; and “encourage, empower and inspire” — tools and techniques. In addition, the general themes of the future of women’s handball and women’s empowerment will be evidenced throughout the conference with the claim “empowering HERstory”.

Speakers will include EHF Expert and associate professor in the University of Zagreb psychology faculty, Zrinka Greblo-Jurakic; PhD researcher in media in professional sport and gender equality at the University of Kristiansand, Aneta Grabmüllrova; secretary general of the Belgian Handball Federation, Dries Boulet; EHF Expert, former player, and representative of the Swedish Handball Federation Jennie Linnell; and Jacqueline Mueller, a lecturer in sport business and leadership at Loughborough London University’s Institute for Sport Business and a member of the EHF Sustainability Board. Projects from other sports will also be showcased, with panels and lectures featuring representatives of FIBA Europe among others.