03 July 2024, 10:00

The second Women’s Handball Conference organised by the EHF, “From grassroots to professional sport and beyond”, will take place on the fringes of the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 in Austria, Hungary and Switzerland at the end of the year. The first edition of the Women’s Handball Conference was held with great success at the previous Women’s EHF EURO, co-hosted by Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro, where Norway extended their record hold on the title by taking their ninth trophy.  

In 2022, the introductory edition of the Women’s Handball Conference had a general focus. This year, the concentration will be specific, with four key categories under which all main room lectures and breakout sessions will fall: grassroots, leadership, female empowerment, and operations.  

More specifically, presenters and breakout sessions will focus on certain core topics, each of which has its own slogan, giving further insights to the big-picture theme of the subjects covered: “She plays handball” — approaching the new generation; “inspiring HERstory” — social sustainability in women’s handball; and “encourage, empower and inspire” — tools and techniques. In addition, the general themes of the future of women’s handball and women’s empowerment will be evidenced throughout the conference with the claim “empowering HERstory”.   

Speakers will include EHF Expert and associate professor in the University of Zagreb psychology faculty, Zrinka Greblo-Jurakic; PhD researcher in media in professional sport and gender equality at the University of Kristiansand, Aneta Grabmüllrova; secretary general of the Belgian Handball Federation, Dries Boulet; EHF Expert, former player, and representative of the Swedish Handball Federation Jennie Linnell; and Jacqueline Mueller, a lecturer in sport business and leadership at Loughborough London University’s Institute for Sport Business and a member of the EHF Sustainability Board. Projects from other sports will also be showcased, with panels and lectures featuring representatives of FIBA Europe among others. 

The agenda will be of interest for national and regional federations, clubs, institutions with roles in women’s sport, NGOs and anyone interested in the continued development of handball. As EHF Secretary General Martin Hausleitner said at the first Women’s Handball Conference, “Women’s sport is the basis of growth in the sports business.”  

The first edition of the Women’s Handball Conference saw the participation of more than 130 participants from 32 countries. Up to 150 places will be available at the 2024 edition.  

The conference will be held at the Flemings Hotel in Vienna on December 10 and 11, with one full-day programme, including an evening reception, and a half-day.

Tickets cost €199, but if you pre-register now, you'll receive an exclusive 15 per cent discount and be notified when registration opens. You can sign up here. Accommodation and match tickets are also available, with limited availability. 

The Women’s EHF EURO 2024 will take place from November 28 to December 15 2024. At the time of the conference, the main round will be concluding in Debrecen and Vienna, before the semi-finals on December 13 and finals on December 15, held in Vienna.

