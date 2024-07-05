Communication and safety in focus of upcoming webinars

The EHF Webinars series continues in the summertime with two sessions coming live from Slovenia, where EHF’s Master Coach Course takes place from 8 through 13 July.

In the first webinar on Wednesday (10 July) at 10:30 CEST, the importance of communication and media skills for coaches will be discussed; in the second on Thursday (11 July) at 14:30 CEST, creating a safe environment for players of all ages is the main topic.

The importance of communication and media skills for coaches

speaker: Paul Bray

time and date: Wednesday 10 July, 10:30-12:00 CEST

Experienced EHFTV commentator Paul Bray leads a session looking at how coaches should communicate with the media in a professional environment and deal with media appearances. The webinar puts emphasise on the importance of communication with the world away from the court. Communication is one of the most important skills a coach can have – not only being able to demonstrate skills and know tactics, but also to communicate with the public.