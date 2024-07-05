20240705

Communication and safety in focus of upcoming webinars

05 July 2024, 11:00

Two very different but equally important topics will be discussed in two EHF Webinars coming live from the Master Coach Course in Slovenia next week (10/11 July): media skills for coaches, and safeguarding in a sports environment.

The EHF Webinars series continues in the summertime with two sessions coming live from Slovenia, where EHF’s Master Coach Course takes place from 8 through 13 July.

In the first webinar on Wednesday (10 July) at 10:30 CEST, the importance of communication and media skills for coaches will be discussed; in the second on Thursday (11 July) at 14:30 CEST, creating a safe environment for players of all ages is the main topic.

The importance of communication and media skills for coaches

  • speaker: Paul Bray
  • time and date: Wednesday 10 July, 10:30-12:00 CEST
  • register here (free of charge)

Experienced EHFTV commentator Paul Bray leads a session looking at how coaches should communicate with the media in a professional environment and deal with media appearances. The webinar puts emphasise on the importance of communication with the world away from the court. Communication is one of the most important skills a coach can have – not only being able to demonstrate skills and know tactics, but also to communicate with the public.

How to create a safe environment for players of all ages

  • speakers: Zrinka Jurakic and Günes Viter
  • time and date: Thursday 11 July, 14:30-16:00 CEST
  • register here (free of charge)

University of Zagreb associate professor Zrinka Jurakic and Günes Viter of the Turkish Handball Federation speak about safeguarding in sports – from the bottom to the top. The webinar discusses how fundamental safeguarding is in a sports environment and why it is a collective responsibility to provide an environment in which all players of all ages – children, young people, and adults – feel safe, secure, valued, and respected, so all players can take part free from harm, abuse, and neglect. It is an integral part of providing high-quality sports education.

Both webinars last for approximately 90 minutes and end with a Q&A session in which the participants can comment and ask questions.

People who are interested in one of the webinars but cannot attend it live, can still register. They will receive a link which gives access to the recording of the webinar afterwards; this link will only be shared with people who have completed their registration.

Main Photo © 2024 Axel Heimken / kolektiff, feature images © Jure Erzen / kolektiff, Nebojsa Tejic / kolektiff

