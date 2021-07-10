SP0 2395
Beach Handball

Semi-final line-ups complete as youngsters impress in Varna

After three days of breathless competition, the line-ups for the semi-finals at the under-17 EHF Beach Handball EURO were decided as the sun shone down on Varna on Saturday.

In the men’s competition, Sweden have been the surprise package of the tournament. Led by coach Jesper Knutsson and the firepower of Victor Paldanius, the Swedes secured their spot in the semi-finals with three wins out of three in the main round.

Paldanius, recorded an incredible 30 points in Friday’s win over Germany and continued his hot-streak on Saturday, taking his tally in the tournament to 107 points.


No player has scored more goals in the men's competition than Sweden's Victor Paldanius

As Group II winners Sweden will face Ukraine, after they sneaked through as runners-up in Group I. They had Russia to thank as their win over Poland ensured Ukraine finished in second place on two points.

Spain, whose under-17s won the last EHF Beach Handball EURO in 2019, also came through the main round with a perfect record to finish top of Group I.

The Spaniards will now meet Croatia in the last four after the Croatians beat Germany in a winner-takes-all final game in Group II. Both sides went into the match having won one and lost of their previous main round ties but it was Croatia who battled to win, coming from behind to win the first set before taking the set to advance to the semi-finals.

M17 EHF Beach Handball EURO semi-finals
Throw off times 12:00 local time (11:00 CEST)

Spain v Croatia
Sweden v Ukraine

Unbeaten Dutch storm into semis

In the women’s competition, the Netherlands will meet Germany while Hungary take on Spain for a place in the final.

The Netherlands are the only team in the women’s event who boast an unbeaten record at the end of the main round. The Dutch team won their sixth match in a row against Poland to secure top spot in Group I. They now meet a German team who finished second in Group II, with their win over Russia enough to book their place in the semi-finals.

Spain, who were crowned champions of the under-17 tournament at the 2019 edition, are once again the final four. The Spanish side were far too strong for France in their final main round match – a result that ensured they finished in second spot in Group I. They now face Hungary – the team their predecessors beat in the 2019 final – after the Hungarians won their third main round match on Saturday morning, beating Ukraine.

W17 EHF Beach Handball EURO semi-finals
Throw off times 10:00 local time (09:00 CEST)

Netherlands v Germany
Hungary v Spain

Gold medal matches lie in wait 

The final day of action in the junior competition culminates with the finals in the men’s and women’s events with both matches live on the Home of Handball Twitch channel.

The women’s gold medal match is first up at 18:00 local time (17:00 CEST) before the men’s an hour later at 19:00 local time (18:00 CEST).

As well as the final, there are also the remaining consolation rounds, all of which will be covered across various EHF channels.

Watch all matches from the four courts live on EHFTV – subject to geoblocking – while behind-the-scenes coverage, video and interviews can be viewed on Home of Handball social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

For full fixtures and results click here for men and here for women.

 

All photos © Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff

