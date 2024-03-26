Semi-final pairings confirmed for the EHF Finals Women 2024

The stage for the final weekend of the EHF European League Women 2023/24 is set, as the semi-final pairings for Graz have been revealed. The two Romanian teams CS Gloria 2018 BN and H.C. Dunarea Braila will meet in an intense national derby, while former champions Neptunes Nantes will have to face Storhamar Handball Elite for another chance at the trophy.

Three of the four participating teams, namely Gloria, Dunarea Braila and Storhamar, have a chance of winning their first EHF European League title, while Neptunes Nantes wish to replicate the success they had in the 2020/21 season. After sharing the group with the French club, Gloria are the only unbeaten team in the competition and will give their all to reach the trophy.

One important mention is that the order in which the semi-finals have been drawn is not necessarily the order in which they will be played. The final schedule will be announced at a later date.

This is the fourth edition of the competition and the second consecutive year in which the EHF Finals Women take place in Graz. The final weekend is scheduled for 11/12 May 2024 and the matches will be hosted in Raiffeisen Sportpark Graz in Austria.

Main photo © Uros Hocevar / kolektiff