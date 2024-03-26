Four handball legends in exclusive “Club of 1,000”

Some say that talent is everything, while others believe that success comes with experience. The male players included in our “Club of 1,000” certainly have both, as they have entertained us over the years with outstanding skills and determination. Let’s take a look at the handball players that have become a part of the history books.

Kiril Lazarov (MKD) - retired / HBC Nantes (FRA) - 1,482 goals

One of the best players of all time, the Macedonian right back has earned his place in the EHF Champions League history after an amazing career that included winning the coveted trophy in 2015 with FC Barcelona. Even though Lazarov announced his retirement in 2022, then at 42 years old, he has remained at the top of the competition’s standings with 1,482 goals. His 1,000th goal was against Alingsas HK in 2014 in his second year with the Spanish club from Barcelona.