Calculations ahead of Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup round 5
It is an action-packed week for women's national teams, with the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup 2026 reaching crunch time.
24 teams are close to wrapping up their Qualifiers campaign, as some of them still hope to clinch the remaining tickets for the Women's EHF EURO 2026, while the journey towards the EHF EURO Cup trophy is heating up with two rounds to go. Ahead of round 5, here is what teams need in order to progress in each competition.