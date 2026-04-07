Calculations ahead of Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup round 5

Calculations ahead of Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup round 5

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European Handball Federation
07 April 2026, 15:40

It is an action-packed week for women's national teams, with the Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers and EHF EURO Cup 2026 reaching crunch time.

24 teams are close to wrapping up their Qualifiers campaign, as some of them still hope to clinch the remaining tickets for the Women's EHF EURO 2026, while the journey towards the EHF EURO Cup trophy is heating up with two rounds to go. Ahead of round 5, here is what teams need in order to progress in each competition.

The Women's EHF EURO 2026 will take place in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye between 3 and 20 December. 24 teams entered the Qualifiers Phase 2 on the hunt for tickets to the final tournament.

Five nations are already confirmed for the EHF EURO 2026, after four Qualifiers rounds: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain. With two rounds to go, all eyes will be on the remaining seats.

The top two teams in each of the six groups will qualify for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026, as will the four best third-placed teams. Take a look at the teams that can already clinch their berths in round 5.

Women's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers

GROUP 1

Croatia clinch second place if they win against Finland.
 
GROUP 2

Switzerland clinch second place if they win AND Italy tie or lose.
Switzerland clinch second place if they tie AND Italy lose.
 
GROUP 3

Slovenia clinch second place if they win AND North Macedonia tie or lose.
Slovenia clinch second place if they tie AND North Macedonia lose.

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GROUP 4

Montenegro qualify if they win or tie against Portugal.

GROUP 5

Sweden are already qualified for the final tournament from first place, while the rest will be determined in round 6.

GROUP 6

Spain are already qualified for the final tournament from first place, while the rest will be determined in round 6.

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2024 medallists Norway, Denmark and Hungary and co-hosts Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye are already qualified for the final tournament, and they compete in the EHF EURO Cup 2026. With perfect records so far, Norway and Denmark have secured their spots for the semi-finals, while two other nations hope to take the step among the last four participants.

Below is the situation ahead of round 5.

Women's EHF EURO Cup 2026

GROUP 1

Norway are already qualified for the semi-finals.

Romania qualify if they:

  • win or tie
  • lose AND Poland do not win

GROUP 2

Denmark are already qualified for the semi-finals.

The other ticket for the semi-finals will be decided between Hungary and Czechia in round 6.

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Photos © FOTO Wagner (main), Jozo Cabraja / kolektiff images & Trond R. Teigen (in-text)

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