The Women's EHF EURO 2026 will take place in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye between 3 and 20 December. 24 teams entered the Qualifiers Phase 2 on the hunt for tickets to the final tournament.

Five nations are already confirmed for the EHF EURO 2026, after four Qualifiers rounds: France, Germany, the Netherlands, Sweden and Spain. With two rounds to go, all eyes will be on the remaining seats.

The top two teams in each of the six groups will qualify for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026, as will the four best third-placed teams. Take a look at the teams that can already clinch their berths in round 5.

GROUP 1

Croatia clinch second place if they win against Finland.



GROUP 2

Switzerland clinch second place if they win AND Italy tie or lose.

Switzerland clinch second place if they tie AND Italy lose.



GROUP 3

Slovenia clinch second place if they win AND North Macedonia tie or lose.

Slovenia clinch second place if they tie AND North Macedonia lose.