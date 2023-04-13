Serbia bid farewell to five big names

After months of speculation, the last dance for Kristina Liscevic, Jovana Stoiljkovic, Jelena Lavko, Kristina Graovac and Tamara Radojevic was confirmed ahead of the World Championship qualifiers. What better way to say goodbye to the national team than in front of your fans, on the court you played so many times, where you started your handball journey and lived through beautiful moments in your career?

Sisters retire

Sisters Kristina Graovac and Tamara Radojevic are not only saying goodbye to the national team but they will also retire from handball at the end of the 2022/23 season. The goalkeeper and centre back started their handball journey in Belgrade after moving from their hometown Pirot. Their path led them through Radnicki Beograd, Cepelin Beograd, Jagodina and Ardeşen GSK.

The duo separated when Tamara left Türkiye to join Krim Mercator Ljubljana, while Kristina spent additional years at Muratpasa Belediyesi before joining TSV Bayer Leverkusen. The sisters have united again for the 2022/23 season in Kisvárda where they will say a final goodbye to handball.

“In a way it was hard but at the same time a beautiful feeling. I started playing handball here and to end my national team career in this atmosphere, with the girls and with a win is something special. I would like to thank to everyone who came to support us and I was very happy to see many young girls in the stands. I would like to say to them to fight and never give up,” said Graovac after her final game in the Serbian jersey.

Graovac sealed her 41st official game with eight saves at a 32 per cent save efficiency. The goalkeeper made her national team debut in 2007 and was part of the Serbian team at the 2021 IHF Women's World Championship in Spain.

Radojevic made her national debut in 2013 and since then recorded 84 caps. Four goals against Türkiye brought her tally to 196. Along the way, she represented Serbia at three World Championships and two EHF EUROs.

“I grew up with the national team, both as a person and a player; from younger age categories to the senior national team. It was very hard for me at the beginning of the match, I think it was obvious as I could not hold back my emotions. After almost 10 years, it is time to say goodbye. This farewell match against Türkiye is one of the most beautiful moments in my career but also one of the toughest. To play in front of my family, friends and everyone who came to support us,” said Radojevic with teary eyes, full of emotions.