Ivan Srsen: “We still believe"

At the beginning of the 2022/23 season, Ivan Srsen returned to Nexe after two years in HSG Wetzlar in Bundesliga. His experience taught him what playing against the German side in the EHF European League means.

“Frisch Auf Göppingen are a great team, no matter their current position in Bundesliga. Their results in the EHF European League speak for themselves. The German side has great players and a strong team to play against,” said Srsen.

The rhythm of games and style of play in the Bundesliga gives an additional push to Göppingen, who are currently sitting in 14th place after 26 matches played.

“The Bundesliga is a specific league with many matches, and if you start on the wrong foot, you can easily be at the bottom section of the table. It’s a very tight league. Göppingen are playing much better in the second part of the season; they are a much better team than what the Bundesliga table is showing. Are they nine goals better than Nexe? I don’t think so,” added a Croatian international.

Nexe had an excellent start to the first leg match of the quarter-finals and were even holding the lead in the first 10 minutes. Nexe struggled in attack while the home side stretched their lead to +10 in the second half. However, a Croatian in the Göppingen squad, goalkeeper Marin Sego, decided the match with 12 saves at 42 per cent save efficiency.



“We were too static in the attack and went a lot in 1-vs-1 duels. Göppingen were dominant in those duels, which made us shoot from tough positions, and Marin Sego was in front of those shots. That made the difference in the game. We didn’t play badly. Göppingen didn’t start well; we were level for the first 20 minutes.

“A few technical fouls in a row and saves by Marin Sego caused us problems. We had around 15 technical fouls, and he had 12 saves; it says enough about the result. Again we had a drop in concentration in the last five minutes of the first half, and from trailing by three, we went to six quickly. Our confidence suffered, and when you play against such a good team like Göppingen it will be punished,” said Srsen.

Srsen started his handball journey in Metkovic before moving to Varazdin. In 2015 Nexe recognized his talent and strong shot, and he soon became an essential part of the Nasice-based club until the 2020/21 season, with two loans to Pick Szeged and PPD Zagreb.



Returning to Nasice was an excellent decision for Srsen and the club, as his influence on and off the court is visible. He missed two group phase matches, and in 10 games, he scored 25 times. With the results so far, Srsen sees the 2022/23 season as a success.

In group C, Nexe finished first with eight wins and only two defeats - against Alpla HC Hard and Fraikin BM. Granollers. In the Last 16, they beat HC Motor in the first leg 27:23 and confirmed the quarter-final spot despite a two-goal defeat (27:29).

“Just like last season, this season is also a success when we look at our team and our competition. Sometimes it is hard to repeat the same thing and have two great seasons; we are doing it so far. We had a strong group with Granollers, Skjern, Sporting, Alpla Hard and Balatonfüredi, and we finished as a group leader," said Srsen.

“We eliminated Motor after two exciting matches, and being in the quarter-finals again is amazing. But we still believe and will give our best to overcome the deficit and qualify for the EHF Finals," he added.

Nexe have been injury-depleted more than once this season, and it was obvious they were missing top scorer Fahrudin Melic and centre back Dorian Markusic in the game against Göppingen.

“We started our season at the beginning of August 2022, and we have many matches behind us across three competitions. At such a high tempo, we picked up injuries, and unfortunately, our head coach Branko Tamse (below) never had all players ready for a game," Srsen noted.



The reverse fixture against Frisch Auf Göppingen is on Tuesday 18 April, at 18:45 CEST in Nasice, a small city in eastern Croatia. Closing the gap might seem like mission impossible, but if handball teaches anything it is that miracles are always possible.

“We know that a nine-goal deficit is a huge and tough task, but you must believe. Of course, Göppingen have weak spots, but we didn’t take advantage of them in the first game. At first, it seemed we had lost the fast pace we had earlier in the season. When you play a six against six with Göppingen, it is very tough.

“The defence must be more aggressive, the attack more precise. Then we have the right to hope that we fix these things and show better handball. If you add in an x-factor of the goalkeepers and some of the players if it’s our day, we can rebound,” says Srsen about never-faltering.

Why do Nexe never falter? Their fans carry them through thick and thin. Loud support from the stands is always a motive for more and additional wind in the wings.

“We are grateful for our fans. They are cheering for us and are our biggest support, filling the hall. They are with us through bad and good times, always giving us an extra boost for the game,” concluded Srsen.