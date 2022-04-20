18:05

RESULT: Turkey 30:36 Serbia

A much better performance by Turkey than in the reverse fixture but they were outsmarted when it counted. This team is taking very big steps forward and it is exciting to see what the future will bring but it was Serbia's day. And one woman's name needs to be rung loud and clear: Sanja Radosavljevic. Her 11 goals were the backbone of today's win and it was a huge day for her. Coach Uros Bregar won't be happy about how they let Turkey back into the game when it stood 27:21 in their favour. But it's an important win for them. Serbia move level on points with Sweden (6 points) before Iceland host Sweden at 21:45 CEST.

18:00

Just before this comes to a close, we are off the mark again with two more games at 18:00 CEST from group 1 & 4!

BUILD-UP: Not long now till our next #ehfeuro2022 matches begin.



Here's who is in action at 18.00 (CET)

🇺🇦 Ukraine v Croatia🇭🇷

🇱🇹 Lithuania v Poland 🇵🇱



📺https://t.co/bewbcrtQvy pic.twitter.com/TvqL8OOcO5 — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) April 20, 2022

17:54

Turkey have muscled their way back into this game. Really incredible stuff. But they just had the chance to pull it back to three goals and their keeper Goker launched a fastbreak pass to nobody and handed the ball back to Serbia. After all that hard work such mistakes cannot happen...

17:45

WATCH: It is a huge save by @Hentbol_Fed keeper Merve Durdu who keeps her focus to keep the ball out #ehfeuro2022 #playwithheart📺https://t.co/H6bi0q9vBC pic.twitter.com/TwHBDWbPrQ — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) April 20, 2022

17:35

Not a good start by the hosts Turkey. The energy levels from the first half seemed to have dipped and the suddenly don't look as comfortable in attack. The Serbian defence is slowing starting to bully their attack and they have netted 8 to Turkey's 3 so far here. A two-minute suspension for Akgun Goktepe will add further woes to their endeavor. Turkey 19:26 Serbia

17:10

HALF-TIME: Turkey 16:17 Serbia

What a performance by Turkey so far, they have really stuck it to Serbia and looked really good in parts of the half. It was Serbia's cleverness in certain moments that gives them the half-time advantage of +1, but it is still all to play for. It is pure teamplay from Turkey with 10 players making it onto the scoresheet. Caliskan's last goal coming from the left back position really got the crowd going and was an important boost for the hosts. Can they keep it up for the second half? Turkey have never won more than one game in qualifiers; can they change that today?

17:01

A save by Durdu in the Turkey goal and a lightening fastbreak by Caliskan and the hosts up by two for the first time in the game! Are Serbia already feeling the pressure? Turkey 14:12 Serbia.

16:50

WATCH: Slick hands open up the space for Tamara Radojevic to fire home for @KSSrbije #ehfeuro2022



📺https://t.co/H6bi0q9vBC pic.twitter.com/nvp8hRlyTN — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) April 20, 2022

16:42

10 minutes have gone by and we have a game on our hands! Turkey have a loud and motivated crowd behind them this afternoon and they are putting up a good resistance to Serbia. It stands 6:6. For Serbia, scoring is all coming from one side of the court: the left. Krim winger Radosavljevic has netted four of the six so far and is looking good.

16:25

We are about to kick things off over on EHFTV for our 16:30 match between Turkey & Serbia! Join us to watch it by clicking HERE!



Remember: Turkey are in with a chance to qualify for the first time, but must win this game against Serbia

15:50

They might not be expected to qualify for this EHF EURO, but make no mistake - the Faroe Islands are on the up in handball, both men's and women's. EHF journalist Chris O'Reilly spoke to Jana Mittún, who made her debut for the national team last year aged only 17. We find out how the Faroese are feeling ahead of their home game against Romania tonight, and why handball in the Faroes is a family affair.