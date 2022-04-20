Live blog: Serbia win tough match in Turkey
There are two qualification rounds left for teams to book their places at the Women's EHF EURO 2022, and action starts on Wednesday with eight matches and good chances for the likes of Spain and Sweden. In total, seven spots are still up for grabs.
- on Wednesday action throws off at 16:30 CEST with Turkey vs Serbia; at 18:00 CEST, Lithuania vs Poland and Ukraine vs Croatia
- at 20:00 CEST on Wednesday: Czech Republic vs France, Faroe Islands vs Romania, Slovakia vs Spain
- at 20:25 CEST on Wednesday, Austria vs Denmark; at 21:45 CEST, Iceland vs Sweden
- on Thursday: at 19:30 CEST, Greece vs Germany; at 20:00 CEST, Portugal vs Hungary
- also on Thursday in the EHF EURO CUP: at 17:30 CEST, Slovenia vs Montenegro; at 19:30 CEST, North Macedonia vs Norway
18:05
RESULT: Turkey 30:36 Serbia
A much better performance by Turkey than in the reverse fixture but they were outsmarted when it counted. This team is taking very big steps forward and it is exciting to see what the future will bring but it was Serbia's day. And one woman's name needs to be rung loud and clear: Sanja Radosavljevic. Her 11 goals were the backbone of today's win and it was a huge day for her. Coach Uros Bregar won't be happy about how they let Turkey back into the game when it stood 27:21 in their favour. But it's an important win for them. Serbia move level on points with Sweden (6 points) before Iceland host Sweden at 21:45 CEST.
18:00
Just before this comes to a close, we are off the mark again with two more games at 18:00 CEST from group 1 & 4!
17:54
Turkey have muscled their way back into this game. Really incredible stuff. But they just had the chance to pull it back to three goals and their keeper Goker launched a fastbreak pass to nobody and handed the ball back to Serbia. After all that hard work such mistakes cannot happen...
17:45
17:35
Not a good start by the hosts Turkey. The energy levels from the first half seemed to have dipped and the suddenly don't look as comfortable in attack. The Serbian defence is slowing starting to bully their attack and they have netted 8 to Turkey's 3 so far here. A two-minute suspension for Akgun Goktepe will add further woes to their endeavor. Turkey 19:26 Serbia
17:10
HALF-TIME: Turkey 16:17 Serbia
What a performance by Turkey so far, they have really stuck it to Serbia and looked really good in parts of the half. It was Serbia's cleverness in certain moments that gives them the half-time advantage of +1, but it is still all to play for. It is pure teamplay from Turkey with 10 players making it onto the scoresheet. Caliskan's last goal coming from the left back position really got the crowd going and was an important boost for the hosts. Can they keep it up for the second half? Turkey have never won more than one game in qualifiers; can they change that today?
17:01
A save by Durdu in the Turkey goal and a lightening fastbreak by Caliskan and the hosts up by two for the first time in the game! Are Serbia already feeling the pressure? Turkey 14:12 Serbia.
16:50
16:42
10 minutes have gone by and we have a game on our hands! Turkey have a loud and motivated crowd behind them this afternoon and they are putting up a good resistance to Serbia. It stands 6:6. For Serbia, scoring is all coming from one side of the court: the left. Krim winger Radosavljevic has netted four of the six so far and is looking good.
16:25
We are about to kick things off over on EHFTV for our 16:30 match between Turkey & Serbia! Join us to watch it by clicking HERE!
Remember: Turkey are in with a chance to qualify for the first time, but must win this game against Serbia
15:50
They might not be expected to qualify for this EHF EURO, but make no mistake - the Faroe Islands are on the up in handball, both men's and women's. EHF journalist Chris O'Reilly spoke to Jana Mittún, who made her debut for the national team last year aged only 17. We find out how the Faroese are feeling ahead of their home game against Romania tonight, and why handball in the Faroes is a family affair.
15:30
The race for the Women's EHF EURO 2022 is hotting up. Nine teams - hosts Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia, reigning champions Norway, plus France, Denmark, Poland, Switzerland and the Netherlands - have already secured their places.
On Wednesday, there are good chances for Sweden and Spain to book their spots. Wins for Germany and Turkey would put them in strong positions too. Ukraine and Croatia meet in Graz and the EHF EURO 2020 bronze medallists know they have to win after three previous losses in the qualification round.
