The road through life has never been straight for Sergey Hernandez — it always had twists and turns. Born in Russia and raised in an orphanage, he was adopted as a child by Spanish track and field athletes José Luís Hernandez and Gregoria Ferrer. With his new family, he moved to Denmark, where, at age 12, he first discovered handball at KIF Kolding.

Five years later, the Hernandez family returned to Spain, and Sergey signed his first professional contract with Anaitasuna in 2013. Only a year later, tragedy struck: his father and his greatest role model passed away from cancer. Sergey made him a promise that one day, he would win the EHF Champions League.

“In Denmark, I learned how to train with discipline and focus,” Hernandez recalls. “Then, in Spain, I had a brilliant coach, Fernando Domeño, a true expert in goalkeeper training. He had a gift for developing young players, especially goalkeepers. I learned so much from him.”

After facing the athletic offence specialists of Danish handball, Hernandez found the Spanish game to be a different challenge. “We’re not as physically strong,” he explains, “but we understand the game deeply. Spanish players know how to move, how to create chances. That was something new for me.”

With Anaitasuna, he made his debut in a European competition, reaching the quarter-finals of the EHF Cup 2016/17 – their best result ever. Ironically, they were knocked out by SC Magdeburg, the club that would later become his home.